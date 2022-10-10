Pharmacy technician heads to court accused of stealing oxycodone, other drugs

Oct. 10—VINCO — A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of stealing $31,842 worth of drugs from an East Taylor Township pharmacy that once employed him, authorities said.

East Taylor Township police charged Matthew Scott Miller, 48, of the 100 block of Charles Street, with three counts each of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, forgery, receiving stolen property and obstructing law enforcement and drug-related charges.

Miller waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco,

Miller was employed by Martella's Pharmacy, 1932 William Penn Ave., as a pharmacy technician from March 2020 until Aug. 5, 2022.

According to a complaint affidavit, police allege that Miller stole quantities of oxycodone, hydrocodone and other drugs during his employment.

A check of inventory, order history and dispensing history uncovered missing controlled substances.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Miller placing a bottle and loose pills into his pocket. He also is seen removing a bottle from his pocket and placing it back on the shelf, the affidavit said.

During a police interview, Miller reportedly admitted to taking oxycodone, hydrocodone and percocet. Miller told police he had easy access to the drugs on a daily bases and could not resist the opportunity because he was addicted, the affidavit said.

Miller is being held at Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $75,000.