Is Pharmagest Interactive (EPA:PHA) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk'. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Pharmagest Interactive SA (EPA:PHA) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?
When Is Debt A Problem?
Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.
View our latest analysis for Pharmagest Interactive
What Is Pharmagest Interactive's Debt?
You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Pharmagest Interactive had €44.3m of debt, an increase on €41.3m, over one year. However, it does have €70.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €25.9m.
How Strong Is Pharmagest Interactive's Balance Sheet?
We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Pharmagest Interactive had liabilities of €83.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €52.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €70.3m and €37.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €27.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.
Since publicly traded Pharmagest Interactive shares are worth a total of €909.9m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Pharmagest Interactive boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!
Also good is that Pharmagest Interactive grew its EBIT at 14% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Pharmagest Interactive can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.
Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Pharmagest Interactive may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, Pharmagest Interactive recorded free cash flow of 40% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.
Summing up
We could understand if investors are concerned about Pharmagest Interactive's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of €25.9m. On top of that, it increased its EBIT by 14% in the last twelve months. So we don't think Pharmagest Interactive's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Pharmagest Interactive is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...
Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.
If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.
We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.