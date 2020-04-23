Is Pharmagest Interactive (EPA:PHA) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk'. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Pharmagest Interactive SA (EPA:PHA) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Pharmagest Interactive's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Pharmagest Interactive had €44.3m of debt, an increase on €41.3m, over one year. However, it does have €70.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €25.9m.

How Strong Is Pharmagest Interactive's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Pharmagest Interactive had liabilities of €83.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €52.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €70.3m and €37.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €27.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Pharmagest Interactive shares are worth a total of €909.9m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Pharmagest Interactive boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that Pharmagest Interactive grew its EBIT at 14% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Pharmagest Interactive can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Pharmagest Interactive may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, Pharmagest Interactive recorded free cash flow of 40% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.