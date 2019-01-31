Pharmagest Interactive SA (EPA:PHA) Investors Are Paying Above The Intrinsic Value

Does the January share price for Pharmagest Interactive SA (EPA:PHA) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Check out our latest analysis for Pharmagest Interactive

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

The method

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €32.63 €41.95 €44.53 €47.27 €50.18 Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 6.16% Est @ 6.16% Est @ 6.16% Present Value Discounted @ 8.15% €30.18 €35.87 €35.21 €34.56 €33.92

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €170m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €50m × (1 + 0.7%) ÷ (8.1% – 0.7%) = €682m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €682m ÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)5 = €461m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €631m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of €42.18. Compared to the current share price of €56.6, the stock is quite expensive and not available at a discount at this time.

ENXTPA:PHA Intrinsic Value Export January 31st 19 More

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Pharmagest Interactive as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For PHA, I’ve put together three important factors you should look at: