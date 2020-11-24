PharmaVentures advises GPCR Therapeutics on their acquisition of Burixafor

·3 min read

OXFORD, England, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures today announced it has acted as an advisor to GPCR Therapeutics, Inc. (GPCR) providing due diligence for their acquisition of Burixafor targeting CXCR4.

GPCR has signed an exclusive agreement with TaiGen Biotechnology Company Ltd (TaiGen) for the development of Burixafor for worldwide markets.

GPCR Therapeutics is a leading Korean biotechnology company, a world leader in the field of GPCR heteromer science and has proprietary expertise and technology applicable to the development of this class of anti-cancer targets. CXCR4 antagonism is an accepted avenue for cancer therapy and GPCR Therapeutics has significant experience and knowledge that will enable the development of Burixafor in the oncology field.

Dongseung Seen, CEO of GPCR Therapeutics, said, "This collaboration with TaiGen, which is a leading biotech company engaged in innovative molecular-based platforms with strong R&D capabilities, will lead to a long-term strategic and productive partnership. Further, it is our goal that our work together will position us to be a pre-eminent developer of anti-CXCR4 oncology drugs."

Summer Park, Senior Business Development Director, PharmaVentures said: "In the past decade, we've seen more exciting innovative technologies coming out of Korea. We are proud to have supported GPCR in this process which has enabled the company to further its aim of developing novel and effective anti-cancer therapies."

Adrian Dawkes, Managing Director at PharmaVentures, added, "South Korea is forging ahead with the internationalisation of its innovative biotechnology sector and we, at PharmVentures, are pleased to be able to bring our knowledge of both Korean and Western cultures to support our Korean clients with their global transactions."

This partnering deal follows PharmaVentures' continued successes in working with Korean companies to enable them to expand further into the international market.

About PharmaVentures

PharmaVentures is a premier transaction advisory firm; a leading international company in partnering, M&A deals and strategic alliances. For the past 28 years, PharmaVentures has acted as advisor on over 900 deal related projects covering licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and joint venture activities for companies world-wide.

PharmaVentures' deep bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and network of contacts among innovators and large pharma makes it uniquely placed to support business in all aspects of deal making and strategic planning. PharmaVentures is well known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partnering interest.

PharmaVentures' services include:

  • M&A (divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions)

  • Strategy (commercialisation, deal strategy, due diligence, market entry)

  • Valuation and Positioning (licensing, M&A, fundraising, and expert testimonies)

  • Licensing (in and out licensing)

  • Expert Testimony (patent infringement, deal disagreements, taxation, determining damages)

  • Fundraising

PharmaVentures is based in Oxford, UK, and employs over 20 professionals and has associates in Asia-Pacific.

PharmaVentures Capital Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of PharmaVentures Ltd. All regulated activities are delivered through PharmaVentures Capital Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (741356).

For more details, visit https://www.pharmaventures.com

For further information, contact:

Lisa Holloway
Senior Marketing Manager
PharmaVentures Ltd
+44 (0) 1865 332 700
enquiries@pharmaventures.com

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaventures-advises-gpcr-therapeutics-on-their-acquisition-of-burixafor-301179049.html

SOURCE PharmaVentures

