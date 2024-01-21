New Pharos Foundation president wants quality education for all, especially undocumented kids

From undocumented immigrant to the president of an organization that funds programs to ensure all students have access to quality education in Arizona.

Adriana Murrieta, recently appointed president of the Pharos Foundation — a Phoenix-based nonprofit that focuses on funding educational programs that bring about systemic change statewide — is an example of perseverance and fight for the right to access education for disadvantaged communities.

Her passion stems from her own experience of being told as a teenager that, as an undocumented immigrant from Colombia, higher education in the United States was out of reach for her. Murrieta's determination to attend and graduate from college has helped improve the educational experience of others.

“When you are undocumented, many times people (in the U.S.) want to put us in a box and that is wrong. We should not be defined by what others think but by the goals and dreams that we have,” Murrieta told The Arizona Republic. “As parents, let's look for ways to talk to our children about the importance of having an education beyond high school, studying at college or a technical career is not impossible. The opportunities are there, you just have to look for them."

From family translator to growing her career

Murrieta was born in Colombia, in a town located on the outskirts of Cali.

As was the case with many Colombian families in the 80s and 90s, her family had to flee due to the ongoing violence caused by the drug war at the time. They migrated to the United States and settled in Long Island, New York, in 1993.

“Like most young people who come to this country, I had to take on the role of helping my family — being the translator, taking care of my brother, who is 8 years younger than me, and this instilled in me a feeling of responsibility,“ Murrieta shared. “I was 12 years old, and being undocumented, I understood the situation. I looked around me and realized that, like us, many families were going through the same situation."

She attended Robert M. Finley High School in Glen Cove, New York, always striving to get good grades to make it to college.

Because she was undocumented, some high school counselors told her that the jobs she could aspire to were cleaning offices or houses. Not allowing those words to take hold of her life, she began applying to several universities.

“I didn't care what career I studied, the important thing was that they accepted me at a university,” she said.

She was finally admitted to Pittsburgh Technical Institute (now Pittsburgh Technical College) in Pennsylvania, where she studied business with a focus on airline administration, graduating in 2000.

“It is a career that opens up options for many other things. You learn about accounting, about administration, these are skills that you can transfer to many other careers,” Murrieta said. “I always say that being able to improve yourself beyond high school provides you with opportunities that open many doors for you.”

'Arizona is a community that welcomes you'

After graduating from college, Murrieta decided to move to another state. Arizona caught her attention. Even though it was an unknown place for her, and she didn't know anyone, she was pleasantly surprised.

“The immigrant from Arizona is very different from the immigrant from New York. Arizona is a community that welcomes you, that opens its arms to you, takes you in, makes you feel at home,” said Murrieta. “At first, I didn't know how long I was going to be here, but after a few years, I said, 'I'm not leaving.'"

Youth empowerment: Phoenix nonprofit helps LGBTQ+ youth prepare for workforce

She lives in Phoenix — a place she's called home for about two decades — where she met her husband, married and had two daughters. And it was precisely when her first daughter entered the public school system that she began to delve fully into the issue of education.

“When she started her school years, I discovered the inability that a family has to be able to find a good school for her children, especially if you are a first-generation immigrant family who in many cases do not speak both languages,” she said.

“Since then, I told myself, 'I want to work with the Latino community, I want to work in education and I want to work so that girls like my daughter and other students who have the history that I had of being undocumented have access to school options, opportunities that guarantee them a better life,'” said Murrieta.

A Latina calling the shots to improve education

After working for nonprofit organizations such as Stand For Children Arizona and Expect More Arizona, where she focused on serving Latino and Native American communities, she joined the Pharos Foundation in 2014 as executive director.

In this position, Murrieta awarded more than $15 million to organizations in Arizona that help disadvantaged communities, including the Aliento organization that helps undocumented students access higher education.

Murrieta was named president of the Pharos Foundation in 2023, where she continues her philanthropic work and her passion for facilitating access to education for underrepresented communities.

“I am very pleased to continue Pharos' fundamental work to improve the educational system, both in Arizona and nationally,” Murrieta said when she was appointed president. “I am often in the position of being the only woman, the only person of color and the only immigrant in the rooms where decisions are made. I believe my perspective as a Latina in this field is crucial to creating changes that benefit all students, especially those from groups that experience disadvantages in education.”

Throughout her career, Murrieta has worked with educational, government and nonprofit partners to fund innovative educational strategies and identify key educational leaders.

In an innovative move to address Arizona's teacher shortage, she was a key partner in the creation of PXU City and Phoenix Educator Preparatory, a high school where classes also count as college credit.

Murrieta is a founding board member of the Isac Amaya Foundation, which offers higher education scholarships to all students, regardless of their immigration status. Her work has been recognized by the Phoenix Business Journal and Valle del Sol with the 40 Under 40 and Exemplary Leadership awards.

“We do not have to limit ourselves by the obstacles that life, or destiny, or whatever we want to call it, places before us. We are the owners of our future, so having clear goals and working hard to achieve them is what will define us,” said Murrieta.

Contact La Voz Arizona reporter Javier Arce at javier.arce@lavozarizona.com or on X, formerly Twitter, @javierarce33.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Adriana Murrieta is fighting for quality education for all Phoenix kids