Pharrell, Emmitt Smith & Bruce Thompson proposals for Military Circle Mall officially ‘shelved’ as Norfolk considers next steps

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk city leaders met Monday for a retreat session at the Slover Library as they contemplate what to do with a reimagined MacArthur Center and ponder a new vision for Military Circle Mall after shelving plans there.

Several major Capital Improvement Projects on agenda include the Saint Paul’s transformation, coastal storm risk management, Ocean View Shoreline updates, Chrysler Hall upgrades and Scope arena renovation.

“We continue to engage in conversations about what’s next for Norfolk. Norfolk is the epicenter of entertainment, arts, and culture … for the region,” said Mayor Kenny Alexander.

WHAT COULD FIT AT MACARTHUR?

-New boutique hotel

-multi-family housing

-retail, grocer, restaurants

-2k seat entertainment venue.

-New HQ hotel



Another development project includes MacArthur Center.

Norfolk Economic Development Director Sean Washington said MacArthur Center is about 53% occupied right now. This comes after after several big-name stores like Nordstrom closed.

Mark Erdly with Gensler design firm has been hired to look at what can be done with the 27-acre shopping mall that has lost nearly half its retailers in the last 5 years.

Erdly said the firm is in the middle of a study yet a ‘market summary’ shows there is intrest in a medium-sized convention center, boutique hotel, multi-family housing, a small entertainment venue, a NATO or U.S. Navy museum.

“We’re not talking about a massive convention center that would host million square foot exhibits, but potentially around 2,000 square feet,” said Erdly. “There is a whole question around competing with Virginia Beach and Hampton [convention centers].”

Several City Council members voice concerns with replicating the same attractions in other areas of Hampton Roads.

The final development project discussed includes the Military Circle Mall. The city budgeted about $10 million for the project, with about $7.5 million remaining.

Washington predicts demolition may take 12 to14 months. After securing the demolition contracts, the work it could begin as soon as April 2024.

“The biggest concern that we all have is that DoubleTree hotel, the former hotel, it’s 14 acres high, a lot of asbestos and the thing that we want to make sure that we get done right. Then of course, you have your former Macy’s and Sears that has to come down,” said Washington.

Several proposals to redevelop Military Circle Mall in 2021 and 2022 are now considered “shelved.”

“Those proposals that were submitted back in 2021, are not going to be the same as they are at the current time,” said Washington.

During the presentation, he explained the proposal for a new VA Medical Center was also no longer on the table.

Washington said there will be a study on the needs for “retail, health and wellness” in the Military Circle Mall area.

