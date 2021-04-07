Pharrell wants federal probe into police shooting of cousin

  • FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Grammy award-winning musician Williams has called for a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of his cousin, Donovon Lynch, along the Virginia coast. Williams made the call on Instagram Monday, April 5, 2021, after speaking at his cousin’s funeral in Virginia Beach. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, March 30, 2021,, file photo, a person holds aloft photos of Donovon Lynch during a vigil near the intersection of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue in Virginia Beach, Va. Grammy award-winning musician Pharrell Williams has called for a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of his cousin, Lynch, on March 27, along the Virginia coast. Williams made the call on Instagram Monday, April 5, 2021, after speaking at his cousin’s funeral in Virginia Beach. (Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)
  • Aubrey "Japharii" Jones, left, walks on the sidewalk on Atlantic Ave. Saturday March 27, 2021 in Virginia Beach, Va.. Overnight shootings near the Atlantic oceanfront in Virginia Beach left two people dead and eight wounded in a scene described by authorities on Saturday as “very chaotic.” (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
  • Virginia Beach police work the scene of a shooting the night before on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Virginia Beach, Va. A pair of overnight fatal shootings along the beachfront in Virginia Beach wounded several people in a scene described by authorities on Saturday as “very chaotic.” (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
1 / 4

Oceanfront Shootings Virginia

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Grammy award-winning musician Williams has called for a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of his cousin, Donovon Lynch, along the Virginia coast. Williams made the call on Instagram Monday, April 5, 2021, after speaking at his cousin’s funeral in Virginia Beach. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Grammy award-winning musician Pharrell Williams has called for a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of his cousin along the Virginia coast.

Williams made the call in an Instagram post on Monday after attending his cousin's funeral in Virginia Beach, where Williams grew up.

“I had to speak at my cousin’s funeral, and was choked up with emotions,” he wrote on the social media post. “Too many unanswered City and State questions. Respectfully, I am calling for a Federal investigation. I also humbly ask that you all keep the family in prayer."

An email to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia was not immediately returned.

Donovon Lynch, 25, was killed in the early morning hours of March 27 along the city’s popular oceanfront strip of hotels and restaurants shortly after two other nearby shootings unleashed chaos. Police said Lynch, a Black man, had a handgun and that it was recovered from the scene. But the officer’s body camera had not been activated. The officer who killed Lynch is also Black.

The city’s police department recently turned over the investigation into Lynch’s death to the Virginia State Police.

Lynch lived in Virginia Beach. He was an offensive lineman for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and a 2019 graduate of the school,

Recommended Stories

  • UK begins rollout of Moderna COVID vaccine

    Elle Taylor, 24, who cares for her 82-year-old grandmother became the first person to receive the Moderna shot in Britain .Britain has surged ahead of the rest of Europe in the race to vaccinate its population, with almost half of its citizens receiving a first dose, but supply issues from its main Oxford-AstraZeneca shot have slowed progress in recent days.Britain distributed almost 96,000 shots on Sunday and just over 105,000 on Monday, the lowest figures since the government started publishing daily numbers in January.

  • Hungary plans to start reopening in days as vaccine milestone in sight

    Hungary will begin gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions within days, the government said on Monday, as it expects to have 25% of its population of 10 million inoculated by Tuesday or early Wednesday at the latest. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces an election in a year, is walking a tightrope between a lockdown to tame the world's deadliest COVID-19 surge and the need to reopen the economy to avoid a second year of deep recession. The central European country reported record coronavirus fatalities last week and doctors described hospitals filling beyond capacity, signalling the government may be forced to postpone a reopening.

  • Education Department to hold hearing as first step of Title IX overhaul

    The Education Department announced Tuesday it plans to host a public hearing to discuss how schools handle sexual misconduct cases as part of a review of Title IX.Why it matters: It's the Biden administration's first step in overhauling Title IX, after President Biden signed an executive order in March to review the law, including several controversial provisions put in place during the Trump administration. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Though no timeline has been set, the hearing will take place over multiple days and allow students, school officials, and parents to give their input for how schools should handle cases of sexual misconduct. More details on the hearing will be available in the coming weeks, the agency said. The Education Department will also send schools a "new question-and-answer document" with advice on how to comply with current Title IX rules. What they're saying: "Building educational environments free from discrimination where our nation’s students can grow and thrive is a top priority of the Biden-Harris Administration," said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. "Today’s action is the first step in making sure that the Title IX regulations are effective and are fostering safe learning environments for our students while implementing fair processes."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Toxic wastewater vs. Tampa Bay

    Florida crews are pumping wastewater into Tampa Bay. Police chief says restraint of George Floyd "absolutely" violated policy. It's Monday's news.

  • McDonald’s Is Adding Caramel Brownie McFlurrys to the Menu

    McDonald's is introducing a new sweet treat Stateside for the summer: the delicious-looking, indulgent Caramel Brownie McFlurry. The post McDonald’s Is Adding Caramel Brownie McFlurrys to the Menu appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Discarded masks litter beaches worldwide, threaten sea life

    In the past year, volunteers picking up trash on beaches from the Jersey Shore to California, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong have been finding discarded personal protective equipment. The latest example came Wednesday when New Jersey's Clean Ocean Action environmental group released its annual tally of trash plucked from the state's shorelines. In addition to the plastics, cigarette butts and food wrappers that sully the sand each year, the group's volunteers removed 1,113 masks and other pieces of virus-related protective gear from New Jersey beaches last fall.

  • Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson Reveals Her Newborn Baby's Unique Name

    Bachelor in Paradise star Krystal Nielson has introduced her "beautiful angel" to the world. Keep scrolling to find out what she and boyfriend Miles Bowles named their daughter.

  • COVID forces switch from hairdresser to dog groomer

    Her tool of work has not changed - a pair of scissors - but hairdresser Jeje Jouly Touk has switched customers from humans to dogs. COVID-19 restrictions on beauty salons left her jobless, so she became a professional dog groomer, a relatively rare occupation for an woman from Israel's Arab community. Dogs are considered unclean by some in the Arab world, but attitudes are changing and many now own them as pets.

  • Abandoned boy near border asks immigration officer for help

    Video of a tearful 10-year-old Nicaraguan boy who was found by an agent wandering in a field near the border has shed a stark light on the growing immigration crisis.

  • Alex Drummond Shares Encouraging Update About Dad Ladd and Cousin Caleb Following Terrifying Truck Accident

    We're so glad to hear they're both healing well.

  • Victoria Larson Says She Didn't Take 'Bachelor' Seriously After Lacking "Romantic Spark" With Matt James

    She also addressed the bullying on the show, and said she was actually cool with the girls in the house.

  • Commentary: The casual racism of mispronouncing an Asian person's name

    Jully Lee, a nominee for a recent L.A. theater award, pronounces her name like "Julie." It matters in the theater industry and in the world at large.

  • Ronan Farrow reveals bizarre threat from Oath Keeper who stormed the Capitol

    Journalist Ronan Farrow appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday, where he discussed a U.S. Capitol rioter who he interviewed.

  • Cher’s George Floyd tweet of white fantasy is part of a dangerous pathology

    OPINION: No matter what Cher or anyone like her imagines or tweets, George Floyd was never safe as many white liberals stall in the face of actual racism. If you have to begin a sentence with, “I know this is gonna sound crazy, but …,” that means you know you shouldn’t share it but you’re going to anyway.

  • Iran has produced 55 kg of 20% enriched uranium since January: official

    Iran has made 55 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20% - the point at which it is highly enriched - indicating quicker production than the 10 kg a month rate required by an Iranian law that created the process in January, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday. The disclosure comes a day after Tehran and Washington held what they described as "constructive" indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran's hardline parliament passed a law last year that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

  • Vadim Nemkov is the Bellator MMA light heavyweight tournament favorite, according to Scott Coker, but the most anticipated bout will be in the first round

    Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker says his fighter Vadim Nemkov is the best light heavyweight in the world, including those competing in the UFC.

  • Swiss watchmakers go digital to show off new products, revive sales

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Luxury Swiss watchmakers, usually not big fans of online retailing, are launching a new all-digital Watches & Wonders event on Wednesday to display their latest products, hoping to revive sales hit by the coronavirus crisis. Makers of high-end watches still largely rely on physical stores for sales, but the success of online platforms for pre-owned watches, such as WatchBox or Richemont's Watchfinder, have shown it is possible to sell luxury timepieces online. Pandemic-related factory and store closures hit Swiss watch sales last year and have forced brands to boost their often tiny online business and generally rethink digital activities.

  • EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

    Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on the bloc's part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights and the rule of law. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said they also made clear that a “stable and secure environment” for EU members Cyprus and Greece is another prerequisite for closer ties with Turkey.

  • Lidl sets opening date for its latest store in Charlotte, with more on the way

    Charlotte’s grocery wars: The discount German grocery has plans to open at least three more stores in the region.

  • Behold Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project: a docuseries on the Invictus Games

    The Netflix series "Heart of Invictus," produced by Prince Harry and Meghan, will follow various service members training for the Invictus Games.