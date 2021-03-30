Pharrell Williams identified a man shot and killed by Virginia Beach police as his cousin

Pharrell Williams. Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams said a man who was shot and killed by Virginia Beach police last Friday was his cousin.

Police said an officer had "encountered an armed citizen" and fatally shot him.

Police said multiple shootings took place that day, but they don't seem to be connected.

Musician Pharrell Williams has identified a man who was shot and killed by Virginia Beach police last Friday as his cousin.

Williams tweeted on Monday that his cousin, Donovon, was one of the people killed.

Police had said that an armed citizen was killed by an officer, and identified him as Donovon W. Lynch, 25, of Virginia Beach.

"The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings," Williams tweeted.

"It is critical my family and the other victims' families get the transparency they deserve. VA Beach is the epitome of hope and we will get through this."

Lynch's death took place the same night multiple shootings took place in Virginia Beach, leaving a total of nine people injured and two people - including Lynch - dead.

Law-enforcement authorities have said that they do not believe all the shootings were connected.

The police said at the time Lynch was confronted by an officer, resulting in a "police intervention shooting," and was killed at the 300 block of 20th Street. They added on Saturday that an officer "encountered an armed citizen" and fatally shot Lynch.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said on Saturday that investigators found a firearm "in the vicinity" of the shooting.

Three men charged in the shootings made court appearances via video on Monday.

