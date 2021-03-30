Pharrell Williams pays tribute to cousin Donovon Lynch after he was fatally shot by officer at Virginia Beach

Clémence Michallon
·1 min read
Pharrell Williams performs at the Astroworld Festival on 9 November 2019 in Houston, Texas (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)
Pharrell Williams has shared a tribute to his cousin Donovon Lynch, who died after being shot by an officer at Virginia Beach on Friday.

Several people were injured and two were killed during three separate shootings near the Virginia ocean front on that day. Lynch was named as a victim who was fatally shot by a police officer, and Williams later identified him as his cousin.

“The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure,” the artist wrote on Instagram next to a photo of Lynch.

“My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve.

“Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

The Virginia Beach Police Department has confirmed that Lynch died in an officer-involved shooting, and said in a recent statement that a criminal investigation is ongoing.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate said during a press conference that there is no bodycam footage of the incident. The officer was wearing a bodycam, he said, but “for unknown reasons”, it was not activated.

