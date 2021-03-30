  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pharrell Williams says cousin was shot, killed by police during Virginia Beach violence

Samantha Kubota
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Musician Pharrell Williams said Monday night that his cousin Donovon Lynch, 25, was killed by police during a chaotic night of violence in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday.

Police said there were three shootings, and two people, Virginia Beach resident Lynch and 29-year old Deshayla E. Harris, were killed and eight injured.

“The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure,” Williams wrote. “My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said Saturday he believes Harris was an “innocent victim that was probably struck by stray gunfire in some regards.”

He said Lynch was killed during a “police intervention shooting.” In a statement, police said two officers present said Lynch was “brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting.”

“An independent witness affirmed that Mr. Lynch had been in possession of a handgun earlier on the evening of March 26, 2021,” the department said in a post on Facebook, which also included photos of the weapons recovered after the shooting.

The responding officers did not have their body cameras turned on, Neudigate said.

Protesters gathered over the weekend, The Virginian Pilot reported, and some disputed the report that Lynch had been armed.

The Virginia Beach NAACP in a statement n Monday said it was “distressed” to hear of the deaths of Lynch and Harris.

“We are not surprised of the revelation that the body camera of the officer involved in the death of Mr. Lynch was not activated,” it said. “Disciplinary actions surrounding an officer misconduct shot not be withheld from the public under the pretext ‘it’s a personnel issue.’ This has been the case in the past. Transparency of police disciplinary is required now.”

The organization accused the police department of failing “on all accounts.”

“The $5.5 million implementation investment on body-worn cameras is worthless when officers do not turn the camera on for recording,” the statement from Karen Hills Pruden, the president of the chapter reads. “Mr. Lynch is not here to tell his side! The officer involved has no reason to be forthcoming about any facts that places him in an adverse light.”

The NAACP called for a citizen review board with full investigative and subpoena powers and want police officers who use deadly force to be reviewed by a statewide board tied to officer recertification credentials.

On Monday, the Virginia Beach Police Department said that once the criminal investigation is complete, “all statements and evidence will be submitted” to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, which is “conducting a separate investigation into this incident, independent of” the police department.

Jay Jones, a delegate from the Norfolk area in Virginia’s House of Delegates, on Sunday called for an investigation by the state’s attorney general into the shooting death.

“We need far better accountability and transparency, and the families of those killed by police, in Virginia Beach and across this country, deserve answers,” he tweeted.

Lynch was a student-athlete at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and played as an offensive lineman on the football team in 2017 and 2018.

Williams is from Virginia Beach and organizes the Something in the Water music festival, which was held in 2019 and canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The festival’s website says they are planning on holding another in 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • 18 Movies About Artificial Intelligence Worth Streaming Now

    If not his best movie, Spike Jonze’s Her is his most deeply felt. In a story that can’t not be at least partly autobiographical, Joaquin Phoenix’s post-breakup protagonist strikes up an awkward, then-loving relationship with Scarlett Johansson’s AI. Writer Alex Garland’s directorial debut came in hot.

  • Ryan Switzer's 9-month-old son stable, to make full recovery after surgery

    Christian, Ryan Switzer's 9-month-old son, was hospitalized with significant bleeding issues earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • ‘Superstore’s Bo & Cheyenne Spinoff From Co-EPs Bridget Kyle, Vicky Luu Not Moving Forward At NBC

    Just days after Cloud 9 shut its doors for good, Superstore couple Bo & Cheyenne’s journey has also come to an end at NBC. The spinoff from co-executive producers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu, which Deadline learned about exclusively in December, is not moving forward with the network. The spinoff would have followed Nichole Sakura’s […]

  • Pharrell Williams Demands Justice After His Cousin Is Killed in Virginia Beach Shootings

    Pharrell Williams honored his cousin, Donovon, who lost his life in one of the three Virginia Beach shootings on Friday, March 26.

  • Outrage grows over police custody death in Mexico

    Outrage grew in Mexico and El Salvador as Mexican authorities said Monday that an autopsy of a Salvadoran woman who died in police custody confirmed that police broke her neck. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador flatly said that Victoria Esperanza Salazar was murdered by police in the Caribbean resort of Tulum. Victoria Esperanza Salazar let out a scream Saturday afternoon as a female police officer knelt on her back to cuff her hands behind her.

  • Home Tour: For $58 Million, This Renovated 1938 LA Estate Brings Regal Elegance to SoCal Living

    The historic residence sits on two acres of private land.

  • Dustin May will be the fifth starter for Dodgers to begin season

    Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Monday that Dustin May will be the team's fifth starter in the rotation to begin the season.

  • India Covid-19: PM Modi 'did not consult' before lockdown

    A BBC investigation finds that key ministries and states were not consulted ahead of the Covid lockdown.

  • Twitter-less, Donald Trump finds it's harder to get message out

    Former President Donald Trump likes press releases but public relations specialists and political strategists say they are no substitute for Twitter.

  • AZ Sheriff shares border surge concerns: 'No one's listening'

    Mark Dannels, a county sheriff in Arizona, explains how he's being met with 'avoidance' at the southern border on 'Your World.'

  • India keeps its nerve to beat England, wins ODI series 2-1

    India held its nerve in the final over to win the third and final one-day international by seven runs against England and clinch the series 2-1 on Sunday. Sam Curran, batting at No. 8, hit an unbeaten 95 off 83 balls which threatened to snatch a dramatic victory for England. Needing 14 runs off Thangarasu Natarajan’s last over, England finished on 322-9 in reply to India’s 329 all out in 48.2 overs.

  • China warns foreign brands over Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday (March 29) said Western brands like H&M and Nike need to stay out of politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang.Chinese social media users last week began circulating a 2020 statement by H&M announcing it would no longer source cotton from the area.Since then H&M has seen public backlash and boycotts in China along with Nike, Burberry, Adidas and others.Xu Guixiang is a spokesman for Xinjiang's government.“I don't think a company should politicize its economic behaviour… Can H&M continue to make money in the Chinese market? Not any more."It comes as the U.S. and other Western governments ratchet up pressure on China over the suspected abuse of human rights.Those nations and rights groups have previously accused authorities in Xinjiang of detaining and torturing Uighur Muslims in camps where some former inmates have said they were subject to ideological indoctrination.China has repeatedly denied all such charges and say the camps are for vocational training and combating religious extremism.Another government spokesman said during Monday's briefing that Chinese people do not want products from companies that have boycotted Xinjiang’s cotton.One Beijing resident told Reuters they agreed."Us Chinese people are very patriotic. If these brands maintain their position or refuse to apologise then I also fully support the move to boycott these brands."On Friday, Washington condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign against the brands.

  • US surpasses 550K deaths; Biden says 90% of adults will be eligible for vaccine by April 19: Latest COVID-19 updates

    President Biden vowed that 90% of adults will be eligible for vaccines by April 19, US surpasses 550K deaths. Here are the latest COVID-19 updates.

  • Filibuster reform: Do we really need a second House of Representatives?

    In the long term, it is not a good idea to get rid of the filibuster and thus enfeeble minorities and empower very slim majorities.

  • Ex-Minneapolis councilman, young mother speak out on violence epidemic

    Don Samuels and Lonnice Thornton recount to 'The Story' dangerous conditions in neighborhood as Floyd trial begins.

  • N. Korea accuses UN of double standard over missile firings

    North Korea on Monday accused the United Nations of a “double standard” over its reaction to the North’s recent missile launches, warning it of a serious consequence. Last week, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in a defiance of U.N. resolutions that ban such launches by North Korea. The U.N. Security Council subsequently adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of U.N. experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal for 6 days, has been partially freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given was refloated before dawn on Monday. The operation to clear the Suez Canal, however, is not complete.

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' cast announced ahead of 'Star Wars' series filming in April

    Disney+ announced Monday who will join Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen for its new "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series.

  • Cops Now Say UVA Grad Slain by Police Was ‘Brandishing a Handgun’

    InstagramA Black man shot and killed by Virginia Beach police on Friday was “brandishing a handgun” at the time of his death, the Virginia Beach Police Department said Monday. The statement comes two days after cops said they were unsure whether 25-year-old Donovon Lynch was armed during the fatal confrontation.The officer involved in the shooting had been wearing a body camera but had not activated it “for unknown reasons,” according to VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate.“I don’t have a whole lot of answers,” Neudigate told reporters at a press conference after the shooting.But the department now says Lynch was indeed holding a weapon when cops opened fire, citing interviews by homicide detectives with the officer involved in the shooting, an officer who witnessed the incident, and an unspecified number of independent witnesses.“Both officers report that Mr. Lynch was brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting,” the VBPD said in a statement. “It was recovered at the scene. An independent witness affirmed that Mr. Lynch had been in possession of a handgun earlier on the evening of March 26, 2021. The specific actions which resulted in the shooting are part of the ongoing criminal investigation.”Lynch was one of two people killed in a spate of shootings in Virginia Beach on March 26 that wounded at least eight others. Authorities said there were three incidents involving guns within a short period of time along a busy tourist strip. The officer who shot Lynch is a five-year veteran of the force and has been placed on administrative leave, police said.Reached by phone, Lynch’s father, Keith, declined to comment on the case. He told The Daily Beast that the family would be releasing a statement through their lawyer sometime this week.Lynch graduated from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in 2019 and was an offensive lineman on the football team. The young athlete was “definitely a joy to be around,” said UVA head football coach Dane Damron.“Donovon was a kid who was full of life,” Damron told The Daily Beast. “He was boisterous, but in a good way. I don’t ever remember him not having a smile on his face… I truly believe that those he was around, he made better.”Damron described helping Lynch through a difficult period when his mother died of cancer and that Lynch’s death is another tough loss.“We’ve just got to find a way to turn this into a positive as much as we possibly can,” said Damron. “He touched a lot of people’s lives. We’ll put a ‘D.L.’ sticker on the back of our helmets for our last game. He was a good one.”Superstar singer, songwriter, and producer Pharrell Williams took to Instagram on Monday to remember Lynch.“My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings,” Williams wrote. “He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”Once the Virginia Beach Police Department has completed its investigation, all of the evidence gathered will be turned over to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, which is conducting a separate investigation into Lynch’s death. The VBPD Internal Affairs Bureau will then begin its own inquiry into the officers’ actions that night.Neudigate said he will provide an update on the case Tuesday afternoon during a special session of the Virginia Beach City Council.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.