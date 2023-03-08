Pharrell Williams sold over $5.25 million worth of his jewelry and other collectibles at his first auction. Here are the celebrities, including Drake and Kim Kardashian, who bought items.

Pharrell Williams launched his auction house JOOPITER in October. Getty/Jeff Kravitz; Getty/Robyn Beck; Getty/Scott Gries

Pharrell Williams launched his own auction house, JOOPITER, in October.

The site's first auction, which closed in November, fetched $5.25 million in sales.

Drake and Kim Kardashian appear to be among the stars who purchased items.

In October last year, Pharrell Williams launched his own online auction house, JOOPITER.

The site's first auction, which Pharrell named "Son of a Pharoah," saw the N.E.R.D. frontman sell 52 of his old items, including jewelry, clothes, and other collectibles.

The auction closed in November having fetched a total of $5.25 million in sales, according to Robb Report.

Given the hefty fees it took to win some of the lots, it will come as no surprise that a number of celebrities got involved in the bidding.

Take a look below at which stars managed to get their hands on some of Pharrell's possessions.

Drake

Drake and Pharrell wearing N.E.R.D. chain. YouTube/Drake; Getty/Alexander Tamargo

Drake can be seen rocking a number of items that appear to have come from Pharrell's auction house in the music video for his single with 21 Savage, "Jumbotron Shit Poppin."

In the video, which was released in January, the Canadian rapper flexed a brain pendant chain that sold for $150,000, a dual skateboard pendant that fetched $103,000, and, a 14-karat, diamond-encrusted N.E.R.D. pendant chain that sold for $2.2 million.

It isn't just jewelry Drake appears to have bought from Pharrell, however.

In the "Jumbotron Shit Poppin" video, he also made sure the cameras got a shot of him playing a gold-plated Sony PSP, which was sold by Pharrell in November for $19,375.

Kid Cudi

Pharrell played a major role in the production of Kid Cudi's sixth studio album "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'," producing three songs and featuring on two.

To show his love for The Neptunes star, Cudi appears to have purchased a white gold N.E.R.D. brain pendant chain for $720,000 from him.

The "Day 'n' Nite" rapper wore the piece when he attended the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television in December.

Kim Kardashian

According to the New York watch website HODINKEE, Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing Pharrell's old Casio G-Shock watch while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden last week.

The 14-karat white gold watch, which is emblazoned with white, cognac, yellow, and black diamonds, sold on JOOPITER for $73,750 in November.

Small change for a billionaire.

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean appears to have bought Pharrell's old Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch. Getty/Angela Weiss; Instagram/blonded

Frank Ocean rarely posts anything to his Instagram (his feed is currently completely empty), but in December he shared a snap to his story of him wearing a super-rare Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch that appears to have once been owned by Pharrell.

Audemars only produced 150 of the watch when it was first released in 2002, and made further unique iterations at later dates for its "most important clients," according to JOOPITER.

"This is one of those 14," reads the lot description. It sold for $218,750 in November.

Though the identity of the buyer has not been confirmed by Williams, the watch's distinctive teal components of its tourbillon suggest it was Ocean.

Neither JOOPITER nor Ocean's representatives immediately replied to a request for comment.

