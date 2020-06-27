Phase 1 Trade Deal Compliance and Trump’s Re-Election Strategy by Greg Presseau of Perennial Capital Following Trump's election win I read two books to better understand him and his behavior: Games of Strategy: Theory and Application and The Art of the Deal. The game theory book was intended to understand how Trump thinks. However, he is extremely volatile and that makes it difficult to predict his behavior thus it was difficult to apply theories to his decision making. The Art of the Deal , however, was much more insightful. In an old email I characterized him as:

"He (Trump) is a winner. Looking strong is important. He’s also incredibly sneaky and untrustworthy (whatever it takes to win…)…In other words Trump uses last minute tactics to: A) strengthen his position and B) ensure his position is not weakened…As an options trader he’s a wing buyer that bullies the market to make his position in the money."

Currently, winning to Trump is getting re-elected. However, the country has a number of hurdles-high unemployment, ballooning income inequality and an erosion in confidence-to name a few. As eluded to in past notes, we believe there will inevitably be a showdown with China and Navarro’s comments last night should not be dismissed.

Ultimately, we will assess the probability that Trump walks on the China trade deal by September and as we will see, it will have increasing importance on markets.

Chinese Protests vs Projections

In order to adequately assess this probability, we need to understand each country’s position. Looking at China, PMI’s were decimated following COVID-19 and they are just starting to get back on track. However, as deduced before, some 50mm migrant workers have moved back to the countryside due to a lack of jobs. This, coupled with food inflation that is still up 30% YoY, are the ingredients for discontent. In fact, our Chinese protest model has been projecting sky-high protests:

As we can see the projections have grossly overestimated actual protests. COVID-19 was certainly a factor in limiting protests. However, as PMI’s remain sluggish and food inflation remains buoyant, we have the seeds for discontent as per our model. Indeed, June is on pace to see protests rebound.

We believe the Chinese government can contain this problem by using heavy-handed tactics and, more importantly, retaining manufacturing jobs. Therefore, we believe China’s long-term strategy is to retain its place as a manufacturing hub.

Trump Believes Phase 1 Trade Deal Will Increase Manufacturing Jobs

The US position and strategy is complicated by Trump’s desire to win a re-election. By signing the Phase 1 trade deal, Trump believed that we would see increased manufacturing jobs. This may have been the case but due to COVID-19 we are seeing very few results. Since the deal was agreed in January 2020, China has promised to increase purchases of agricultural and manufactured US products as per our calculations below:

