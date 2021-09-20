Phase 4 Services Adds Marketing and Technology Pro to Broaden Consulting Scope, Better Assist Lab Clients

Marketing strategy and technology expert Yasha Kahn has joined Phase 4 Services giving the laboratory consulting firm greater capacity to support clients’ growth.

MCR Labs Director of Marketing & IT Yasha Kahn has been named vice president of marketing & technology at Phase 4 Services, a laboratory management and consulting firm positioned to help hemp and cannabis testing labs capture market share in the expanding cannabis industry.

Kahn, an information technology expert with nearly a decade of experience guiding marketing strategy and upgrading IT systems for cannabis testing providers, will be tasked with helping Phase 4 clients secure their data and generate brand awareness. His combined marketing and technology expertise make Kahn uniquely well-suited to offer insights tailored to finding success in the digital age.

“As a scientist, promoting the business and managing our data were details I hadn’t really considered when we first opened the lab,” said Michael Kahn, Founder and CEO of MCR Labs, a cannabis testing lab operating in several Northeast cannabis markets. “As the industry here grew, Yasha made sure any potential clients coming in knew our name, and he scaled our technology infrastructure to handle the team’s rapid growth.”

In his role at Phase 4 Services, Yasha Kahn will guide the firm’s laboratory partners on decisions related to data security and networking, events and outreach projects, and media strategy both digital and traditional.

By adding high-level technology and marketing knowledge to their consulting scope, Phase 4 Services enables their client laboratories to focus on the important work of accurately analyzing cannabis products while helping to bring in new business and ensure the right tools are in place to facilitate operations across departments.

About Phase 4 Services: Phase 4 Services is a scientific consulting and laboratory management firm dedicated to growing, supporting, and enhancing hemp and cannabis testing laboratories. Founded by experts in analytical testing, pharmaceutical chemistry, business administration, and development strategy, our team is equipped with the knowledge and experience necessary to ensure partner laboratories are successful in their pursuit of advancing public health and safety for cannabis patients and consumers. For more information visit http://phase4services.com.

