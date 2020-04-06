Phase2 Awarded GSA Information Technology Schedule 70 Services Contract

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase2, a DC-based digital experience agency, was recently awarded the GSA Information Technology Schedule 70 contract for Information Technology Professional Services and Health Information Technology Services. This award follows the commencement of a 10-year contract with the Smithsonian Institution , rendered earlier this year.

(PRNewsfoto/Phase2) More

GSA Schedules provide federal, state, and local government buyers access to more than 11 million commercial products and services at volume discount pricing. Phase2's representation on this schedule allows public entities to directly access the agency's full set of offerings and talent.

"The addition of Phase2 to the GSA Schedule is an exciting accomplishment for us," stated Jeff Walpole, Phase2's Chief Executive Officer. "We have partnered with major global brands and notable public organizations over the last two decades and are eager for the opportunity to share our expertise with the new clientele this award will bring."

Phase2's experience in the public sector has consistently grown over the last 20 years, serving the Department of Energy , NASA, IRS, NIH, USAID, EEOC, Fannie Mae, the U.S. Senate, and more.



"While our partnership with leading system integrators like Accenture, Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM, GDIT, Leidos, Salient CRGT, SRI, and others will continue, we will increasingly draw from our own ability to contract directly with the Federal Government on more specialized and targeted engagements," Walpole added.

The addition on the schedule allows Phase2 to present a broader set of offerings, creating a more seamless and connected digital experience for the public sector. To learn more about Phase2's offerings on the GSA Schedule, visit gsa.phase2technology.com.

About Phase2

Phase2 is a digital experience agency moving industry-leading organizations forward with powerful ideas and executable strategies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Arlington, VA, Phase2 also has offices in New York City, Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco.

Media Inquiries

Santierra Hutson

Earned Media Strategist, Phase2

shutson@phase2technology.com

Business Inquiries

Ben Coit

Vice President, Phase2

bcoit@phase2technology.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phase2-awarded-gsa-information-technology-schedule-70-services-contract-301035567.html

SOURCE Phase2