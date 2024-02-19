Phasing out gas-powered vehicles in NJ? Most NJ residents vote no, according to a poll

NEW BRUNSWICK – The Garden State is divided on the use of electric vehicles.

That's what the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll says: Half of New Jersey residents don't support the governor's phase-out plan for gas-powered cars and trucks by 2035.

State residents are worried about the costs — for both the state and themselves to shift to electric vehicles, according to the poll, although they understand the environmental and health benefits.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced in November that the state will require car manufacturers to offer a percentage of new zero-emissions vehicles beginning with model year 2027, increasing that number until 2035, when all new light duty vehicles sold will have zero emissions.

“Even as a dozen or so states across the country adopt the same regulations, New Jerseyans are divided on the matter of electric vehicles and the impact they will have,” said Ashley Koning, an assistant research professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling (ECPIP) at Rutgers University–New Brunswick.

A Tesla charges up at an electric vehicle outlet on White Street in Red Bank.

Most New Jersey residents say they are unlikely to buy an electric vehicle:

56% say they would be “not very likely” (21%) or “not at all likely” (35%) to consider buying an EV

23% would be “somewhat likely”

13% would be “very likely”

3% say they already have one

4% are unsure

Despite the opposition, 58% of residents recognize that the policy will have a positive impact on air quality and 51% can see the health benefits. On the other hand, about one-fourth of those polled say it will have no impact on either one.

The greatest concerns with this new policy are about the state's economy and personal finances, and those who are concerned feel the impact on those two areas would outweigh any positive implications of the change.

“It is an issue that is heavily influenced not only by partisanship but also by a hesitancy that likely stems from a widespread lack of information about the vehicles themselves and what the policy entails – not to mention the financial implications and the notable change this would cause in people’s everyday lives," Koning said in a news release.

Support for the 2035 mandate is strongest among Democrats (68%) and reaches a majority for groups who historically lean Democratic, such as Black residents (53%); residents who are multiracial or of backgrounds other than white, Black, or Hispanic (57%); those age 18 to 34 years old (53%); urbanites (55%); and those who have done graduate work (56%).

Republicans are the least likely of any group to support the mandate (15%) and the most likely – by far – to oppose it (80%).

Results are from a statewide poll of 1,657 adults.

