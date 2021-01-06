PHE will deliver Covid vaccines to hospitals seven days a week, minister says

A coronavirus jab is administered at an NHS vaccine centre set up in the grounds of Epsom racecourse in Surrey - PA/ Steve Parsons

Public Health England (PHE) has agreed to distribute coronavirus vaccines to hospitals seven days a week, the Government has said, after trusts were initially told not to expect deliveries on Sundays.

Guidance issued to hospitals across the country had warned that PHE would not be working on Sundays to deliver vaccines even if supplies were running low, despite Boris Johnson's pledge to "use every second" to roll out jabs to the elderly and vulnerable as fast as possible.

After the news had prompted questions about the urgency of the UK rollout, Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, announced on Wednesday that the organisation was "on a footing" to deliver vaccines every day of the week.

"If they need to deliver on a Sunday, they will deliver on a Sunday," he told Talk Radio. "They've been delivering up until now six days a week as the NHS has requested the vaccines to go out. They are on a footing to go seven days a week as we get more vaccines.

"The head of the PHE has said they have always been on a seven-day footing as they are requested to be, and they will continue to do that. That is absolutely the priority for them, and for the whole of the NHS."

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has urged the Government to deliver vaccines "round the clock" to end "the nightmare" of lockdown and surging Covid cases.

It came after standard operating procedures issued to NHS Trusts warned that PHE would only send next-day deliveries from Monday to Friday if orders were placed before 11.55am.

The internal guidance, seen by The Telegraph, said orders placed on Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings would not arrive until Monday, while orders placed on Saturday afternoons would not be delivered until Tuesday.

"An emergency delivery schedule is not available," the document said. "Orders after cut-off will be processed the next day."

A source at Public Health England insisted that emergency deliveries of the vaccine would be made if hospitals were genuinely running out of jabs, saying: "It takes hours and hours to get the vaccine out of the warehouse, put it on a lorry and take it where it needs to go.

"You need a cut-off point or the whole system falls over. And if a hospital was running out, of course we'd step in."

Other documents show that GP surgeries and other vaccination sites have been told to expect deliveries of syringes and equipment twice a week. Health bosses have been warned that any vaccine damaged or left out of the fridge for more than six hours must be thrown away in a way designed to "prevent theft".

Michael Brodie, the interim chief executive of Public Health England, said: "We run a seven day a week service and have fulfilled 100 per cent of orders from the NHS on time and in full, with routine next-day deliveries six days a week as agreed with the NHS and the capability to send orders on Sundays if required.

"We are working round the clock to distribute millions of doses all over the UK and can deliver as much available vaccine as the NHS needs."