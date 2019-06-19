Phegley helps A's cap a sweep of Orioles

Josh Phegley hit a three-run homer and sparked a four-run seventh inning with a double Wednesday afternoon, helping the host Oakland Athletics complete a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with an 8-3 victory.

Chris Bassitt (4-3) allowed just two hits in 5 2/3 innings and Yusmeiro Petit protected a one-run lead by pitching out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, helping the A's beat the Orioles for a sixth straight time this year and finish off a 6-1 win in the season series.

The loss was the Orioles' eighth straight.

Phegley's home run, his ninth of the season, broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning and came after a two-out double by Stephen Piscotty, with Chad Pinder then getting hit by a Josh Rogers pitch.

Rogers (0-1) was pitching in relief of "opener" Jimmy Yacabonis, who blanked the A's on one hit for the first two innings.

Down 3-0, the Orioles threatened to get even in the sixth when Renato Nunez reached base on a two-out infield single, bringing home Baltimore's first run, before Rio Ruiz drew a bases-loaded walk from A's reliever Ryan Buchter.

Petit was then summoned from the bullpen and struck out Hanser Alberto to preserve the 3-2 lead.

After the clubs traded single runs, the A's took command in the last of the seventh following Phegley's leadoff double.

Matt Chapman made it 5-3 with a fielder's choice grounder, before Khris Davis' RBI single, Ramon Laureano's run-scoring double and a wild pitch that brought home Davis for an 8-3 advantage.

Bassitt improved to 2-0 in his career against Baltimore by allowing two runs, while he walked three and struck out six.

Phegley, Piscotty, Chapman and Marcus Semien had two hits apiece for Oakland, which completed its third three-game home sweep of the season.

Villar had two hits for the Orioles, who were outscored 27-7 by the A's in the three games and 62-29 in the seven-game season series.

The A's out-hit the Orioles 11-6.

Rogers, who was pitching for just the third time this season, was charged with the loss. He allowed three runs and three hits in three innings, walking one and striking out two.

--Field Level Media