Phelan couple arrested on allegations of sex abuse on kids, human trafficking

Phelan residents Rigoberto Hernandez Latin, 44, and Maria Olimpia Hernandez, 33, have been arrested on suspicion of committing multiple child abuse crimes on numerous victims.

A Phelan couple was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and multiple child abuse crimes on numerous victims, deputies said.

In July, sheriff’s detectives with the Specialized Investigations Division-Crimes Against Children Detail and the Victor Valley sheriff’s station investigated allegations of sexual abuse, human trafficking, and labor trafficking involving numerous victims, authorities said.

During the investigation, Rigoberto Hernandez Latin, 44, and 33-year-old Maria Olimpia Hernandez, were identified as suspects in the various crimes, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Sheriff’s officials did not reveal any information on the number of total victims in this case.

Both suspects were arrested on Aug. 11 and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. Deputies reported the arrests just this week.

Deputies are asking prosecutors to charge the couple with human trafficking, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 with force, sexual penetration by a foreign object to someone under 14, false imprisonment, and preventing/dissuading a witness/victim by threat/force, booking records show.

Bail for Latin was set at $880,000, according to sheriff’s booking records, which does not include information on Hernandez, who may have been released on bail or her own recognizance. If convicted, the couple could face life in prison.

Detectives said there may be additional victims and have released photographs of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding these alleged crimes is encouraged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at 909- 890-4904.

Callers who want to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Phelan couple arrested on allegations of sex abuse, human trafficking