Phelan kids living in deplorable conditions now in CWS care after deputies called

Couple arrested after deputies find a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside a home with children living in deplorable conditions in Phelan, sheriff's officials said.

Victor Valley Station deputies at 2:29 a.m. on June 11, responded to a 911 call in the 5300 Block of South Street in Phelan. Deputies reported the incident late this week.

Upon arriving, deputies located a man with a gunshot wound to the pelvic area. The victim was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment, sheriff’s officials said.

The suspect, later identified as Pepi Lamont Carr, 30, of Phelan, had left the home where deputies found several children living with their mother, Jasmine Guadalupe Rodriguez, 33, also of Phelan, authorities said.

Deputies also found a marijuana grow at the home, which they said was in "deplorable condition."

The children were turned over to the custody of San Bernardino County Child and Family Services. Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to a child.

Rodriguez was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto but was released two days later.

After identifying Carr as the suspect, deputies located the man with a shotgun and ammunition near Palmdale Road and Windermere Road in Phelan, sheriff’s officials said.

Carr was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

On Saturday, Carr was behind bars at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Sheriff’s officials have not released the identity of the victim, or a motive for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

