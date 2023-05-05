Phelan man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, attempted murder in Apple Valley

Eulalio Uriarte, 49, of Phelan was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping his wife and attempting to fatally stab a 25-year-old man in the Deep Creek riverbed in Apple Valley.

A Phelan man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping his wife and attempting to kill a 25-year-old man in the Deep Creek riverbed in Apple Valley, according to authorities.

Last week, Victor Valley Station deputies responded to a 911 call at Deep Creek. The caller told authorities that his son had been stabbed by Eulalio Uriarte, 49. When deputies arrived, they found the injured man with a puncture wound and cuts to his head.

Deputies said that Uriarte had also abused his wife, causing injuries. He also forced her to ride in the vehicle with him from their home to the riverbed.

Sheriff’s officials did not reveal a motive for the alleged stabbing or how Uriarte and the victim were associated.

Uriarte was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $90,000. He is scheduled to appear Monday in Victorville Superior Court.

