Derek Gregory Vannoy, 22, of Phelan was arrested on suspicion of felony evading a deputies in Apple Valley.

A Phelan man is suspected of road rage and later leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit through Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s officials said that at around 1:18 a.m. on Sunday, August 13, its dispatch center received a report of a road rage incident.

Apple Valley Deputy Kenneth Mullins located the vehicle near Dale Evans Parkway and Thunderbird Road, where he initiated a traffic stop.

At that time, the driver, identified as Derek Gregory Vannoy, ran a stop sign and did not pull over. He continued driving in an attempt to evade the deputy, sheriff’s officials reported.

With speeds reaching nearly 80 mph, deputies followed Vannoy as he drove into oncoming traffic lanes.

Deputies were able to get into position to allow deputy Dominic Ciani to perform a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver, which safely ended the pursuit, authorities said.

Vannoy was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and was transported to High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at over $100,000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Mullins at the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Phelan man suspected of road rage, felony evading in Apple Valley