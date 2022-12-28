Phenix City man charged in Riverwalk double homicide makes second court appearance

A Phenix City man charged with murder in connection with the killing of two Columbus men made his second court appearance Wednesday morning.

Damon Daniels Jr., age 29, made his appearance on the fourth floor of the Phenix City Judicial Center. He is charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of John Arthur Burkus and Darrelyn “Darren” Harris on Dec. 3 on the Riverwalk behind the 600 block of Riverview Apartments.

Daniels was charged with murder back 2017 in an unrelated case. The charge was downgraded to manslaughter after a plea bargain, according to Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey.

A preliminary hearing for Daniels was set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 17. Daniels is still in jail with no bond.