Phenix City mom, son arrested after possible drug-related shooting at their home, authorities say

A Phenix City woman who “knew her son was buying and using drugs” now faces charges after a shooting at her residence this week, according to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Tracy Lynn Bagley, 47, of Phenix City, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to the release.

Her son, 17 and unnamed in the release, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Jan. 28, 2020, officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Lee Road 307 in Phenix City, in reference to a homicide that left one person dead and another in critical condition. The incident occurred after a dispute involving a drug deal, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, deputies were called back to the same location in reference to multiple gunshots. The 17 year old living at the home stated that the shooting possibly occurred because he “owed someone money for purchasing marijuana,” the release said.

Bagley, the mother of the 17 year old, said there was another shooting at the residence about six months ago, and she did not notify law enforcement because she “knew that her son was buying and using drugs,” the release said.

She has since been released from the Lee County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Her son was transported to the Lee County Youth Detention Center and is being held until a juvenile court proceeding.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.