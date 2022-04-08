Phenix City police arrest man in connection with 2019 fatal shooting of Columbus woman

The Phenix City Police Department arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with a 2019 murder, according to a news release.

Phenix City police, with assistance from the Russell County Sheriff Department, arrested Anthony Virgell Jackson, 33, and charged him with capital murder, the release said.

On June 10, 2019, officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 1600 block of 20th Avenue in Phenix City. Beionca Bolden, 27, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the release said. The Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and investigated the incident as a homicide.

Jackson is being held in the Russell County Jail without bond. This is an active investigation, according to the release, and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or Lt. Robert Isabel at 334-448-2825.