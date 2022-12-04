Phenix City police ask public to help ID man after two killed on Riverwalk

Phenix City Police Department
Tim Chitwood
·1 min read

Phenix City police were asking the public to help identify a man Saturday after two people fatally were shot on the Riverwalk behind Riverview Apartments.

Police responding to reports of multiple gunshots around 2 p.m. found two men’s bodies near the 600 block of Riverview Apartments, according to a news release.

Authorities had not yet disclosed the victims’ identities Saturday night.

Police described the man photographed as a “person of interest” in the shooting, and asked anyone with information to call an investigator at 334-448-2839 or the police department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2840

