Phenix City police ask public to help ID man after two killed on Riverwalk

Phenix City police were asking the public to help identify a man Saturday after two people fatally were shot on the Riverwalk behind Riverview Apartments.

Police responding to reports of multiple gunshots around 2 p.m. found two men’s bodies near the 600 block of Riverview Apartments, according to a news release.

Authorities had not yet disclosed the victims’ identities Saturday night.

Police described the man photographed as a “person of interest” in the shooting, and asked anyone with information to call an investigator at 334-448-2839 or the police department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2840