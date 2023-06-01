Phenix City police asking for help on second anniversary of unsolved shooting death

Phenix City Police are asking for help to find a suspect responsible for the death of 36-year-old Sharmeethia L. Mason on the second anniversary of her death.

On June 21, 2021, police responded to an apartment on 11th Avenue in Phenix City and found Mason on her front porch with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to officials. Mason was treated by medics but was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Officials say witnesses told investigators that an unidentified suspect walked around the corner of the victim’s apartment, shot her while she was sitting on her porch and then fled on foot.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding this incident, you can call the Phenix City police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download their P3-tips app.