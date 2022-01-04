Phenix City police charge man with murder in death of CSU basketball player

An arrest has been made in the death of Columbus State University basketball player Anthony Moore, Phenix City police announced Tuesday.

James Demarcus Paige is charged with murder in the case. He turned himself in at the Russell County Jail, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department.

Other charges may be filed in the case, the release says.

Moore, 25, was found laying on the grassy shoulder of the roadway Dec. 24 after police responded to a drag racing complaint at State Docks Road and Industrial Drive in Phenix City. Moore was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m., Russell County coroner Arthur Sumbry previously told the Ledger-Enquirer.

The basketball player was struck by a vehicle involved in the illegal street race, but it was not at the scene, according to a Dec. 28 news release from the Phenix City police.

This is an ongoing investigation, and Phenix City police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 334–298-0611; 334-448-2813; or 334-448-2819.

CSU’s Department of Athletics announced Moore’s passing in a written statement online. Moore was on track to graduate in the spring, according to the statement.