Phenix City police charge one, seek second suspect after robbery at Walmart

Phenix City police have captured one suspect and are seeking a second after a Sunday robbery at a Walmart where shots were fired.

Police said they captured Shemekia Brooks and charged her with first-degree robbery after chasing a silver 2015 Kia Optima from the store at 3700 U.S.. Highway 280.

Officers were hunting Monday for a second suspect, Deuante Levon Richardson, who ran away after the Optima wrecked, police said. He is wanted for first-degree robbery and carrying a pistol without a license, they said.

Police said they were called to reports of a robbery with shots fired at the store at 9:24 p.m., and upon arrival learned no one had been injured, and the suspects had fled in the Optima.

Officers with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office later located the Optima a few miles away in the Bleeker Junction area, where the driver sped away, initiating a chase that ended when the Optima wrecked, police said.

Anyone with more information on the case may contact police at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2840.