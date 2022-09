Phenix City police have charged a suspect in a man’s fatal stabbing Sunday at the L.P. Stough Apartments.

Officers called at 4:37 a.m. to the complex at 101 10th Ave. S. found 47-year-old Mendel King with stab wounds, police said. He died at the scene.

Investigators charged Joanne Paige, 46, of Phenix City, with murder in King’s assault, authorities said in a news release Monday.

No further details were immediately available.