Phenix City police offer $1,000 reward for information in February shooting death

Phenix City police are offering $1,000 for information in connection with their investigation into the shooting death of 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey last month, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

They are offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect, according to a release.

The drive-by shooting occurred at 2:45 p.m. , Feb. 4, in the 2700 block of Sixth street, according to police. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he died.

A silver Hyundai Sonata was seen in the area at the time, according to officials.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding this shooting you can call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2800 or Investigations at 334-448-2819 or 334-448-2837.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).