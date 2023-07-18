Phenix City police have ruled that a house fire is now a double homicide arson case

A house fire that killed two people in Phenix City on July 12 has been classified as a double homicide arson investigation, according to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers say police responded to the fire on Pine Lane around 5:08 a.m. on July 12 where two victims were later found dead inside the residence.

Investigators have now ruled the the fire an arson investigation, according to the release.

Investigators say witnesses saw what appeared to be a black in-color truck and white in-color SUV leaving the area before the fire with the black truck belonging to one of the victims, according to the release.

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500.00 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding this incident you can call the Phenix City Police or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).