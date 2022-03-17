Phenix City pool builder arrested for taking money but not building pools, sheriff says

An Alabama swimming pool builder has been arrested for taking money to build pools he never built, authorities said.

Michael Ray Napier, 62, of Phenix City, was arrested Monday on first-degree theft by deception and a fugitive from justice warrant from Harris County, authorities said.

Police say Napier, of Precision Pools, accepted two checks totaling $100,000 for two pools he never built in Lee County, Alabama. After getting complains in February, investigators with the sheriff’s office there said they suspect he similarly scammed customers in Harris and in Muscogee County in Georgia.

His bond in Lee County is set at $10,000. He is expected to be extradited to Harris County, the sheriff said in a news release.

More charges are expected, the sheriff said. Anyone with information on Napier’s case may contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.