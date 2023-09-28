Phenix City woman accused of impersonating officials, stealing almost $50,000

A Phenix City woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly assuming identities and stealing approximately $48,267, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office.

Meredith Diane Craft, 45, was arrested in the Phenix City area of Lee County following a online tip from the University of Florida in reference to someone assuming the identity of the president of the Council of Academic Deans for Research Education Institutions.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office said that person instructed a payment of $23,400 be paid to her by another organization officer, according to the tip.

The sheriff’s office said they executed a search warrant on Craft’s residence on Sept. 22, where they found additional evidence of fraudulent activity and theft.

The sheriff’s office said other victims include the Idaho Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, American Board of Animal Acupuncture and a private citizen.

Craft’s full list of charges include the following:

2 counts of Forgery 3rd Degree

2 counts of Theft of Property 1st Degree

2 counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument

2 counts of Forgery 2nd Degree

1 count of Theft of Property 2nd Degree

1 count of Identity Theft

The sheriff’s office said Craft made a $34,000 bond and has since been released from the Lee County jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Lee County Sheriff’s office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).