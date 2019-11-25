The Pheromones Market in Worldwide Agriculture (2019 Research Report): Usage of Biologicals to Gain Traction in the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pheromones Market in Agriculture by Crop Type (Field Crops, Fruits & Nuts, Vegetable Crops), Function (Mating Disruption, Mass Trapping, Detection & Monitoring), Mode of Application (Traps, Dispensers, Sprays), Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report segments the seed market based on type, crop type, function, mode of application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the pheromones industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
The growth in population and consequent increase in demand for food are factors that have resulted in high dependence of conventional agriculture on chemicals for pest control and elimination. The global market for crop protection chemicals is currently dominated by synthetic pesticides. However, the market for pheromones is witnessing steady growth and gaining momentum across regions, recording a CAGR of 15.3% from 2019 to 2025.
This is mainly due to factors such as the effective implementation and awareness initiatives of integrated pest management practices for sustainable agriculture, the introduction of regulations that encourage the research and production processes, the impact of pheromones leading to the reduced application of insecticides, and the prevention of resistance development, as well as residues on crops. The market for agricultural insect pheromones is estimated at USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2025.
Key companies in the agricultural insect pheromones market are BASF SE (BASF), ISAGRO S.p.A (Isagro), Biobest Belgium NV (Biobest Belgium), Koppert B.V. (Koppert), Suterra LLC (Suterra), Russell IPM Ltd. (Russell IPM), ISCA Technologies, Inc. (ISCA Technologies), Bedoukian Research, Inc. (Bedoukian Research), Troy Biosciences, Inc. (Troy Biosciences), and Pherobank BV (Pherobank). Key manufacturers are focusing on undertaking product launches to improve penetration in the developing markets of Asia Pacific and South America.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pheromones Market
4.2 Pheromones Market, By Mode of Application
4.3 North America Pheromones Market, By Cropt Type & Country, 2018
4.4 Pheromones Market, By Mode of Application & Region, 2018
4.5 Pheromones Market: Key Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macro Indicators
5.2.1 Increase in the Global Trade of Insecticides
5.2.1.1 Export Scenario of Insecticides
5.2.1.2 Import Scenario of Insecticides
5.2.2 Population Growth and Diverse Food Demand
5.2.3 Increase in Organic Farm Area
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Impact of Climatic Changes on Pest Proliferation
5.3.1.2 Strong Demand for High-Value Crops
5.3.1.3 Advancements in Integrated Pest Management Solutions
5.3.1.4 Supportive Regulations for Semiochemicals
5.3.2 Restraint
5.3.2.1 Cost of Active Ingredients and Maintenance
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 The Usage of Biologicals to Gain Traction in the Market
5.3.3.2 Providing Customized Solutions Targeted Toward Specific Pests
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Counterfeit Products in Developing Countries
5.3.4.2 Lack of Awareness and Low Utilization of Biologicals
5.3.4.3 Development of Multi-Target Pest Pheromone Dispensers
5.4 Regulatory Framework
5.4.1 US
5.4.2 Canada
5.4.3 India
5.4.4 Australia
5.4.5 South Africa
5.5 Patent Analysis
6 Pheromones Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sex Pheromones
6.2.1 Sex Pheromones are Most Commonly Used in the Process of Mating Disruption
6.3 Aggregation Pheromones
6.3.1 Aggregation Pheromones Find Use in Mass Trapping Practices
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Host-Marking Pheromones are Utilized in Tackling Insects That Attack Fruits
7 Pheromones Market, By Mode of Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Dispensers
7.2.1 Companies are Researching on the Launch of Environment-Friendly and Sustainable Options in Dispensers
7.3 Traps
7.3.1 Pheromone Traps are Convenient and Ready-To-Use Products, Which Drives the Growth of the Market
7.4 Sprays
7.4.1 Microencapsulated Pheromones are Increasingly Finding Application in Mating Disruption and Mass Trapping Solutions Due to Wider Coverage
8 Pheromones Market, By Function
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Detection & Monitoring
8.2.1 Rise in Detection & Monitoring Activities in North America
8.3 Mass Trapping
8.3.1 High Suppression of Insect Population Through Mass Trapping
8.4 Mating Disruption
8.4.1 High Efficiency to Control Invasive Pest Such as Codling Moth Driving Market for Mating Disruption
9 Pheromones Market, By Crop Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Macro Indicators
9.3 Fruits & Nuts
9.3.1 Extensive Research is Being Conducted on the Use of Pheromone Nanogels in Pest Management for Fruits
9.4 Field Crops
9.4.1 Start-Ups in the Pheromones Market are Offering Mating Disruption Solutions for Field Crops
9.5 Vegetable Crops
9.5.1 Pheromones Can Act in Synergy When Combined With Host Plant Volatiles
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Pheromone Traps are Used for Detecting Insects in Plantation and Alfalfa Crops
10 Pheromones Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 Increase in Organic Farm Area
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Drivers
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.3.1 Strong Demand for High-Value Crops
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Spain
10.3.1.1 Restraint
10.3.2 Italy
10.3.2.1 Opportunities
10.3.3 Germany
10.3.3.1 Providing Customized Solutions Targeted Toward Specific Pests
10.3.4 France
10.3.4.1 Counterfeit Products in Developing Countries
10.3.5 Netherlands
10.3.5.1 Development of Multi-Target Pest Pheromone Dispensers
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.3.6.1 US
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 Australia
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Patent Analysis
10.4.3 India
10.4.3.1 Introduction
10.4.4 Bangladesh
10.4.4.1 Sex Pheromones are Most Commonly Used in the Process of Mating Disruption
10.4.5 Australia
10.4.5.1 Aggregation Pheromones Find Use in Mass Trapping Practices
10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4.6.1 Host-Marking Pheromones are Utilized in Tackling Insects That Attack Fruits
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.1.1 Dispensers
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.2.1 Traps
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.3.1 Sprays
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.5.4.1 Pheromones Market, By Function
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.1.1 Rise in Detection & Monitoring Activities in North America
10.6.2 Others in Row
10.6.2.1 High Suppression of Insect Population Through Mass Trapping
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
11.3 Start-Up Microquadrant
11.3.1 Progressive Companies
11.3.2 Starting Blocks
11.3.3 Responsive Companies
11.3.4 Dynamic Companies
11.4 Ranking of Key Players, 2018
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 New Product Launches
11.5.2 Expansions and Investments
11.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.5.4 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Products Offered
12.1.3 SWOT Analysis
12.1.4 Right to Win
12.2 Koppert Biological Systems
12.3 Isagro Group
12.4 Biobest Group N.V.
12.5 Suterra LLC
12.6 Russell IPM
12.7 ISCA Technologies
12.8 TRC Inc.
12.9 Bedoukian Research, Inc.
12.10 Pherobank B.V.
12.11 BASF
12.12 Certis Europe B.V.
12.13 Bioline Agrosciences Ltd
12.14 Bio Controle
12.15 ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd
12.16 Sumi Agro France
12.17 SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L.
12.18 Laboratorios Agrochem S.L.
12.19 Novagrica
12.20 International Pheromone Systems
