🌱 PHGC Fight Continues + Arrests At Union Station + Gas Prices Up

Saturday's weather: Rather cloudy and cold. High: 25 Low: 9.

Ukraine invasion could drive Colorado gas prices up. Here's a look at how local gas prices could be impacted as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. (Patch) Another day, more people arrested Union Station. Denver Police said they arrested 42 people at Union Station on Wednesday. Denver Police conducted an enforcement operation, and made arrests mostly for misdemeanor warrants and drug possession. The Denver Sheriff's Department assisted with the operation. (CBS4) Judge tosses Park Hill Golf Course suit, fight far from over. The City of Denver's Planning epartment started working with the developer to map out the future of the space. The problem that community activists say that planning process violates state rules about conservation easements. (Denverite) Will Accessory Dwelling Units make Denver more affordable? Councilwoman Sandoval is working on a legislative rezone in the Regis neighborhood, which would allow most properties to add an ADU. If a neighborhood isn’t fully zoned for an ADU, homeowners can apply to rezone their lot. That process takes about a year, and is expensive. (Denverite) Looks like Colorado is changing how it deals with COVID-19. On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis announced how the state will handle COVID-19 and make a gradual shift from a pandemic response to treating it more like an endemic. Additionally, the plan addresses the shortage of health care workers. (FOX31)

Denver Opera Company brings horror novel 'The Shining' to life on stage. (Gazette)

Black Coloradans that shaped the state's history. For years, many of the stories celebrating Black Coloradans’ contributions to the West lay buried in private collections. That is, until the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library staff spent years collecting documents, pictures, and more from Black families around Denver, and the facility became a precious repository for their stories, as well as a launchpad to find new ones. (5280)

If you want to see some great indie art, the 40 West Art District in Lakewood has a raft of galleries to check out:

