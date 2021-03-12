PHHS teacher arrested on sexual misconduct charge

Mar. 12—ANDERSON — A contract teacher at Pendleton Heights High School has been arrested on charges of alleged sexual contact with a student.

Joey Patton, 26, Pendleton, is charged with two Level 4 felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation. Patton was arrested on March 5.

He was released from the Madison County Jail after posting a $20,000 surety bond.

Patton was a contract employee working as a teacher for children with disabilities.

Mark Hall, superintendent of South Madison Community Schools, said in a statement, "Pendleton Police Department (PPD) has notified us that Joseph Patton has been arrested regarding an incident involving alleged inappropriate conduct with a student. Patton is an instructional assistant at Pendleton Heights High School as part of the Hamilton-Boone-Madison Special Services Cooperative. Safety is our top priority and we take claims of this nature very seriously.

"The alleged incident took place off school property in 2018. When we learned of this allegation, we immediately removed the instructional assistant from contact with students and have been working closely with the Pendleton Police to support their investigation."

According to the probable cause affidavit, a male student reached out to PHHS Principal Connie Rickets to discuss a sexual relationship with Patton.

School resource officer Ryan Baker, a member of the Pendleton Police Department, turned the case over to Pendleton officer Scott Bertram.

The student said in the late summer of 2018, when he was 15 years old, he was using the phone application Grindr.

Patton contacted the student through Grindr and he acknowledged knowing the age of the student.

Over a period of time, the court document states, Patton started making flirtatious comments and they started to make arrangements to meet outside of school.

The student said Patton picked him up from a relative's house and took him to Patton's residence in Pendleton.

The probable cause affidavit states the two had sexual relations while Patton's roommate was not at home.

The court document states after the incident the communications became limited and the student realized that what Patton had done was wrong based on his age and also Patton's role at the school.

Through attorney Kathie Perry, Patton refused to be interviewed by police.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.