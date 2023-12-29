Phi Delta Kappa to host Kwanzaa event at the Bay County Public Library

PANAMA CITY — Residents of Bay County can remain in the holiday spirit with a Kwanzaa celebration coming on Dec. 30.

Kwanzaa is a holiday very important to African Americans as they celebrate their heritage and values. Kwanzaa is celebrated each year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

The Phi Delta Kappa Gamma Gamma Chapter is hosting a Kwanzaa event at 2 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th St, Panama City.

The national sorority of Phi Delta Kappa has celebrated Kwanzaa at the Bay County Library before, in 2021.

Previous Kwanza coverage: Youth group observes Kwanzaa

Guests are encouraged to wear African attire to the event. Activities for children and adults will be available.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Phi Delta Kappa Gamma Gamma chapter hosts Kwanzaa event