Phi Theta Kappa revamps Pathfinder's Path walking trail at ACTC

Jan. 12—ASHLAND, Ky. — ACTC's Phi Theta Kappa honor society chapter members and advisors recently completed a service project to decorate and re-vamp the Pathfinder's Path walking trail at College Drive Campus.

The work the chapter is doing with the Pathfinder's Path walking trail is in correlation with the annual College Project that ACTC-PTK members complete each year. The College Project is a special initiative where chapter members work with ACTC administration and leadership on a specific project to improve the college or student experience. The Pathfinder's Path was selected as it was an already established walking trail on campus that just needed some updating and promotion to raise awareness of the unique outdoor space. Chapter members also used this as an opportunity to install decorations and artistic flair to add to the experience of walking the path.

In connection with the project the chapter hosted a painting party event on campus during finals week to create trail decorations and went on a field trip to the Huntington Museum of Art and Art Alley in Ashland to observe local art in action. The College Project is a perfect example of real-life learning intertwined with fun, creativity, and team work that PTK members get to experience.

For PTK Chapter President Scott Davis, it was a perfect project for someone who grew up in the woods and hiking on trails.

"Nature in itself is a work of art and it's great ACTC has a special place for the community to enjoy it. The Pathfinder's Path walking trail is a good metaphor for the student experience," Davis noted. "It may seem hard at the beginning but at the end you'll reflect on the struggles and the good memories that got you through it and the experience was completely worth it."

The Pathfinder's Path walking trail is located at the lower parking lot at ACTC's College Drive Campus and comes out by the Goodpaster Building.

For more information on ACTC's Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter, contact faculty advisor Janet.Thompson@kctcs.edu.