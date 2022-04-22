Phil Collins’ ex wife met her husband on a male escort site. He was ‘Ryan,’ a musician

Orianne Cevey didn’t meet her soon-to-be ex in a bar, after all.

The story goes that Phil Collins’ former wife was out on a girls’ night at Faena Miami Beach Hotel in the summer of 2020 while she was still living with the Genesis legend and instantly fell for Thomas Bates.

Soon after their initial meeting, Bates and Cevey eloped in August to Las Vegas and a brutal legal battle ensued, with Collins (successfully) suing to evict the mother of his two kids from his $40 million North Bay Road mansion.

Undeterred, the newlyweds moved out to a sweet place in Fort Lauderdale, but their brief union fizzled. Last December, Cevey announced it was over with the much younger rocker.

“I believe the emotional stress of the COVID quarantine caused me to act in ways and do things that were out of character,” the jewelry designer explained on Instagram. “Fortunately, I have faced challenging situations before and like I always have, I will muster all the strength I can, the best team I can find and the courage to do the right thing.”

According to Broward County court records, this divorce is looking pretty nasty, with a fully stacked docket of filings.

In one document, it was revealed that Cevey actually hired Bates as an escort from the Angels 4 Cowboys website.

“The Wife selected Husband through the escort service and insisted on dating him,” it reads, as per The Daily Mail. “The parties’ relationship rapidly progressed into a meaningful romantic relationship. Wife persuaded Husband to leave the escort service to marry her.”

On the Angels site, Bates didn’t use his real name. Under a shirtless screenshot obtained by the outlet his bio partially reads: “Some of Ryan’s main interests include art, fashion, traveling and live music.”

Despite the messy divorce — Cevey basically wants her pricey stuff back, including an Aston Martin supercar — Bates did at least give his career a boost with this unholy mess.

Last November, the Lighthouse Point native gave a solo concert in the Design District and had his album produced by Emilio Estefan.

“I’m not going to rely on connections for my whole career,” Bates told the Miami Herald at the time. “Music is my job, and I take it very seriously. I work really hard and long before anyone with the last name of Collins ever entered the picture. How long can you last if you just know people? You’ve got to deliver.”