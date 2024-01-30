Phil-ing you in: Facts about Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Did you know that Punxsutawney Phil is considered to be immortal? How about how Phil got his name or that he is married?

With Groundhog Day coming up Friday, here are some interesting facts you may or may not know about the Feb. 2 event.

Why is he named Phil?

Punxsutawney Phil’s full name, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, is “Punxsutawney Phil, Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators and Weather Profit Extraordinary," with Phil coming from King Philip. Prior to that, he was called the Br'er Groundhog.

How long does a groundhog live?

The average lifespan of a groundhog is around 10 years in captivity, and between four and five years in the wild, according to the Wildlife Rescue League. Phil fans believe the one and only Punxsutawney Phil is immortal from sipping the elixir of life each summer at the annual Groundhog Picnic. This concoction, made from a secret recipe, adds seven years to Phil's life, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

Yes, Phil is married.

When Phil is not making his famous weather predictions, he is settling in a town library with his groundhog wife, Phyliss. Groundhogs share something in common with catcallers. Groundhogs will also whistle in order to attract a mate. Hence the term “whistle pigs.”

PETA: Flip a coin instead

The National Climatic Data Center states that Phil has made an accurate prediction about 39% of the time. This is less than the accuracy of flipping a coin. PETA is currently fighting to get Phil replaced with a coin flip. When it comes to his early spring predictions, Phil has predicted an early spring about 16 times as of 2023.

It's a celebration at Gobbler's Knob

Gobbler's Knob is filled with different Groundhog Day events including dueling pianos, a talent show called "Gobbler's Knob's Got Talent" and a chance to have lunch with Punxsutawney Phil.

Many imposters, only one real Phil

There are other weather predicting animals in the country, including groundhogs Buckeye Chuck from Ohio, Staten Island Chuck in New York, General Beauregard Lee from Atlanta, Georgia and Jimmy the Groundhog from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Texas turns to Bee Cave Bob the armadillo for their weather predictions.

But, according to groundhog.org, "Punxsutawney Phil is the only true weather forecasting groundhog. The others are just impostors."

In an article from The Marion Star, it notes Ohio's Buckeye Chuck is correct nearly 75% of the time, while Punxsutawney Phil's accuracy rate hovers around 40%.

