Update on Phil Mafah’s future with Clemson football team

Phil Mafah is still pondering his future.

Clemson’s starting running back said on Wednesday that he still hasn’t decided whether he’ll return for his senior season in 2024 or declare for the NFL Draft and will focus on that decision after the Gator Bowl.

Mafah, a draft-eligible junior, leads the team in carries (168), rushing yards (894) and rushing touchdowns (nine) this season and has emerged as Clemson’s starter down the stretch ahead of junior Will Shipley (798 yards, five touchdowns).

All of those statistics are career highs for Mafah, a former four-star 2021 recruit from Georgia who’s improved his numbers each season at Clemson.

Shipley, Mafah’s roommate and backfield mate, is still yet to publicly announce a decision on his future. Shipley said earlier this month he’d play in the Dec. 29 Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky before announcing whether he’d return for 2024 or enter the NFL Draft. Shipley has explicitly ruled out transferring to another school, though.

Mafah said he and Shipley have spoken with each other about their respective decisions but Shipley’s decision won’t have any affect on his decision, or vice versa.

Friday’s Gator Bowl is set for a noon kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on ESPN. Clemson is practicing this week at Fernandina Beach High School, about 45 minutes north of the stadium.