Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson head to Brookline, Massachusetts for 2022 U.S. Open
Golfweek's David Dusek previews the 2022 U.S. Open and explains why it's the most demanding championship in golf.
Here's what you need to know about the four area players in the U.S. Open, how to watch or stream it, notable players in it and first-round tee times.
In the toughest test in golf year in and year out, Koepka has only seen four players finish ahead of him in four starts.
Phil Mickelson stepped to the microphone at the U.S. Open for the first press conference of the rest of his life looking like a pale shadow of his old self.
Sterling has been sliding against the dollar and euro making overseas travel budgets tighter.
A hotly anticipated US Open starts Thursday that will test the world's top golfers over a formidable layout at a historic setting with a splash of controversy as well.
In his column, Tim Rowland examine the defection of professional golfers to a league run by Saudi Arabia.
Check out some of the interesting groupings for the first two days.
Looking to make some bets this week? Here's how we'd suggest betting $100.
Golf is in the early days of a bitter showdown between the established PGA Tour and an upstart series backed by the repressive Saudi regime, which hopes that throwing around billions will help people forget about its appalling human rights record. IndyCar is still struggling to overcome an ugly rebellion from the 1990s. The NBA’s growth was undoubtedly stifled by its nearly decades-long challenge from the American Basketball Association.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan calls decision by players to bolt for the LIV Golf Series, "unfortunate."
