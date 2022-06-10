Phil Mickelson and other star golfers react to PGA Tour's suspension
Phil Mickelson and other pro golfers participating in the Saudi-funded golf league reacted Thursday to the PGA Tour's suspension.
Burns and Scheffler currently sit five shots back of Wyndham Clark.
It is one of the five founding clubs of the U.S. Golf Association. Its first U.S. Open in 1913 is what first put golf on the front pages of American newspapers when 20-year-old amateur Francis Ouimet took down a pair of British titans. Beyond the ropes, it's worth nothing the Boston area was the birthplace of the Revolutionary War, only fitting for these times.
Instead of carrying Scottie Scheffler's bag this week in Canada, Ted Scott is teeing it up on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Viral sensation Ben Joyce has the raw talent to become the second player to pull the World Series double.
In March, the NFL passed a new rule that required offensive lineman, tight ends, defensive linemen and linebackers to wear protective Guardian Cap helmet shells over their helmets from the beginning of training camp until the second preseason game. Some players are getting an early start. Players at several NFL minicamps have been spotted wearing [more]
The wedding went forward despite the intrusion.View Entire Post ›
John Rollins is pulling double duty at this week's RBC Canadian Open, as he's playing in the tournament and announcing it.
Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz won the primary by a margin of 951 votes, officials announced Wednesday.
TOPEKA — Attorney General Derek Schmidt responded to murder of 21 people in a Texas school’s fourth-grade classrooms with a package of ideas for enhancing school safety and moderating firearm violence that the Republican candidate for Kansas governor expects to gain bipartisan support. Schmidt, who is seeking the GOP nomination in August, said his plan […]
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had not conducted a press conference since coach Bruce Arians stepped down. When Brady finally faced reporters on Thursday, he was asked about one of the biggest topics of the offseason — his relationship with Arians. The first question on the topic, based on the transcript circulated by the team, posed [more]
The Giants could have lined Logan Webb up for the first game against the Dodgers this weekend, but he'll start on Thursday, meaning they'll likely have a bullpen game during the weekend showdown.
Des Moines North's David Caulker has just five games worth of film for recruiters to look at. He received eight offers to play Division I football.
Work is underway to replace a historic bridge in North Carolina.
The nationally-ranked Roncalli junior pitcher was honored during a special ceremony before practice Wednesday morning.
Body positivity is trending, and we’re here for it.
Charles Barkley has just about had it with all this sports-betting nonsense. Yes, that Charles Barkley. Speaking earlier this week on a call to promote the upcoming American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, the NBA Hall of Famer, Turner Sports analyst and, uh, FanDuel spokesman issued a dire warning about the metastatic spread of gambling. […]
Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz recently moved out of their Valley Village abode, and in a June 8 Instagram post, Katie opened up about leaving the home that was filled with memories from the former Vanderpump Rules couple’s time there. “I hate goodbyes. And this one hurts a lot,” Katie captioned a photo of her sitting on the floor in an empty room. “The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I’m very much alive.”
THE HUMAN COST Vinny Zane has a taste for life — and an appetite for risk. The 38-year-old teacher and father of a 2-year-old son on Brooklyn’s Coney Island got into crypto in 2017 with $4,000 worth of Bitcoin, and jumped into NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, last year.
Watch 2022 Special Olympics Virginia torch run
Dustin Johnson has applied to Wentworth HQ to join the European circuit in a shock move after being banned from the PGA Tour for signing up with the breakaway Saudi series. With more of the United States rebels expected to follow suit, it puts the spotlight on chief executive Keith Pelley and on the strength of the “strategic alliance” signed with his American counterpart, Jay Monahan, 18 months ago.