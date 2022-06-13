Phil Mickelson at U.S. Open after Saudi event

Reuters Videos

STORY: Sweden and Finland applied to join the alliance last month, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Their applications have faced unexpected opposition from Turkey, which has been angered by what it deems is Swedish support of Kurdish militants and by a previous decision to withdraw arms export licenses to Turkey."I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counter-terrorism legislation," Stoltenberg said during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.Andersson said Sweden had changed its terrorism laws and was in the process of further tightening."From the first of July we will also have even stronger legislation when it comes to the fight against terrorism. So here there are no questions about how strongly Sweden sees (on) terrorism and that we are willing to contribute to the fight against terrorism," she said.Stoltenberg also said the aim was to have Sweden and Finland join NATO "as soon as possible" and that it was inconceivable that NATO allies would not come to Sweden's defence if it were attacked.