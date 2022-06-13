Phil Mickelson at U.S. Open after Saudi event

Phil Mickelson on Monday returned to a professional golf tournament on home soil for the first time in four months. Mickelson arrived at the 2022 U.S. Open after traveling from the Saudi-funded debut of the LIV Golf Invitational. (June 13)

