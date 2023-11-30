Phil Williams Commentary: Consumers growing weary of 'guilt tipping' at all levels

I don’t want to brag or anything, but back in the day, I was one smooth operator.

On one occasion, I went to a local restaurant for a cup of coffee, dropped a $10 tip and headed for the door. The beautiful waitress actually ran out the door with that 10- spot in her hand asking, “What are you doing?” I gave a suave and debonair reply: “Leaving a good tip for my favorite waitress."

Phil Williams

Like I said, one smooth operator; we have now been married for 37 years.

Generally speaking, tips are important, and designed to do two things: provide a little extra compensation for someone who has done a good job, and to bless them by showing appreciation.

But there is a strange phenomenon that American culture is experiencing right now. Have you noticed? At every turn, we are being asked to leave a tip for someone who has done nothing.

A hallmark of the free market is the matching of private sector success with customer satisfaction. In the service-related sector, tips can be an indication that someone appreciates effort to reach their approval. Forced tipping creates a grudge match between the two.

Recently, my wife and I stopped by a little self-serve yogurt shop. We picked up our cups, served ourselves and added our own toppings, all while the staff stood behind the counter and watched.

As we checked out, the very nice lady said, “Please insert your card, and it will ask you a question.” The question was whether I wanted to leave a tip that amounted to a percentage of the overall sale ... um, no. I literally did all of the work and paid you for it, so why would you ask for a tip?

This new socio-cultural trend is referred to as “guilt tipping” or even “gratuity gouging.” The worst cases are when you pay before you get the product, like the barista who charges you first, leaving you with a sudden sense of dread that she just saw you did not leave a “guilt tip” and now she’s reaching for the “special muffin.”

Reports indicate consumers are developing “tipping fatigue,” a weariness with the new demand that we must give something for nothing.

I’m all for doing something to bless others, but sooner or later the market will begin to self-correct, and too many requests for the guilt tip will result in fewer tips overall.

It becomes the retail version of panhandling, no different than the guys who walk up at the red light, spit on your window, rub it with their dirty sleeve and demand payment. It was something you didn’t ask for, they asked for payment they didn’t earn and you are expected to comply.

People don’t like to be pressured into tipping. In fact, people in a free-market society don’t like to be forced into doing anything with their hard-earned dollars that they don’t already want to do on their own. That’s part of what makes the free market free.

Half of the free market is the producer of goods and services. The long-held concept is that building the better mousetrap means your company will rise to the top in a “survival of the fittest” scenario.

But the other half of the free market is the consumer. In a truly free market, consumers want what they want, not what they are told to want. If the product has proven its value consumers will spend their dollars. It is supply meeting actual demand.

For example, cellphones were considered novelties in their early days. Then they were nice, but cost a lot if you “exceeded your plan.” Over time, they became affordably convenient and could even fit in your pocket. Then texting became a thing, phones included cameras and they gained internet access. Now it is inconceivable that someone would be without a smartphone, and many houses have done away with landlines.

The free market works when the private sector, left alone to do their work, builds successively better mousetraps, and consumers decide those mousetraps are what they want. Don’t tell us to spend something for nothing.

But now we have the guilt tipping of electric vehicles.

EV manufacturers could easily move through the same stages of market integration and expansion that I just described for the now ubiquitous smartphone. Over time, the private sector would invest its own dollars, grow their market share and prove their worth. Instead, quite the opposite is happening. The fake market is self-correcting as consumers have become fatigued with the EV push.

Government has stepped in and created a false market and pushed a supply-and-demand narrative well ahead of its time. The EV is fast becoming the automotive version of “guilt tipping" — something for nothing. The technology has its merits and many drawbacks, and under normal market conditions, some will choose EVs and many will not because we are still accustomed to being in a free-market society.

But the government has decided they are like the expectant barista who tells you to pay and wait for the card reader to ask you a question about tipping before you get what you really came there for.

They will ask, cajole and push their government-subsidized, not-so-free market product, and you and I will have to make a hard decision: Do we look them in the eye and tell them they haven’t proved their worth yet, and risk getting the “special muffin?”

Free market economies only work when the consumer is actually free to choose what was freely developed and marketed. Otherwise, the market will self-correct as consumers get EV guilt tipping fatigue.

Stop asking for something for nothing.

Phil Williams is a former state senator from District 10 (which includes Etowah County), retired Army colonel and combat veteran, and a practicing attorney. He previously served with the leadership of the Alabama Policy Institute in Birmingham. He currently hosts the conservative news/talk show Rightside Radio on multiple channels throughout north Alabama. The opinions expressed are his own.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Columnist Phil Williams on tipping