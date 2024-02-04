Phil Williams Commentary: Founding Fathers' wisdom shows in Texas border crisis

Keep your eyes on Texas. What we are seeing play out in the fight to defend our southern border is a constitutional crisis of the highest order. It is also the recipe by which our founders sought to protect against tyranny and invasion.

The Founding Fathers knew their business. They were operating on an inspired level when they drafted the U.S. Constitution and its first 10 amendments, commonly referred to as the Bill of Rights. Not without some fuss mind you. Debate over the final drafts was heated at times, but in the end certain inalienable rights were adopted, duly passed, ratified by the colonies, and enshrined as examples of what can and should be for people to live free.

I should stress here that we are talking about “rights.” Not permissions, not opportunities, not allowances, but rights. Rights are imperatives. They are deemed absolute in nature. Rights are defensible, and they are designed as barriers to tyranny.

Discussion centers most often on the first, second and fourth amendments, which spell out freedoms of speech, religion, assembly, bearing arms, and to be free from unreasonable search and seizure.

Phil Williams

But this past week, the governor of Texas gave us a heaping helping of the 10th Amendment, the sovereign right of an individual state to preserve the interests of its own citizenry. Gov. Greg Abbott has taken a constitutional stand unlike what we’ve seen in living memory by telling the federal government that if it will not defend the Texas border, then he will do so himself under the authority given to him by the Constitution of the United States.

The 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people”. But why would the founders spend so much blood and treasure seceding from a monarchial form of government only to pass an amendment designed to give away part of their new powers of governance? It’s a worthy question.

It comes down to the fact that we are a republic, founded upon the concept of federalism. A nation in which the people have their say through elected representation and yet designed not to be one central form of government which holds all power and authority. Power is decentralized and shared with the states. The 10th Amendment is one of our walls against tyranny. In the case of Texas, it is a defense against the tyranny of inactivity, which has resulted in invasion.

Relying upon his sovereign right under the 10th Amendment, Abbott has demanded that the federal government first exercise its own duty under Article IV of the Constitution to defend the borders. But in the absence of meaningful action by the Biden administration, Abbott had no choice but to look to see what options “were not prohibited by it to the states.”

In doing so he found Article I, Section 10, Clause 3, of the Constitution that specifically empowers states to take action when “actually invaded, or in such imminent danger as will not admit of delay.” Abbott officially declared a state of emergency on the basis of an invasion on the Texas border. Ensuing now is the largest and most consequential constitutional crisis our nation has faced in living memory.

When the American colonies declared their independence from the British crown, they declared their desire to live freely. Before the American Revolution, the colonies had lived at the discretion of the king. When all power and decision-making authority is vested in one place, one branch, one office, the temptation to do all that comes to that person’s mind can prove to be alarmingly overwhelming and create horrific consequences.

A centralized government, with no fetters or restraints is the base ingredient for tyranny, which the Founding Fathers well knew when they built the framework for the United States. The creation of checks and balances were designed so that ultimate power would not wind up vesting itself so deeply in one single form of governance. But they also saw a need to make sure that a federal government sitting from afar in our nation’s capital could not act, or omit to act, in a way that harmed the outlying states. We cannot have an unrestrained federal government that focuses all of its power in one direction to the detriment of all else and all others.

Every state has its own governance and its own sovereign right to make determinations as to what constitutes the necessary protections, health, well-being and legal standards by which their respective state shall abide. States also have a sovereign duty to protect and defend the interests of their citizens against encroachments.

When you hear that one state’s legislature is passing laws that differ from other states, or a state attorney general is taking legal action against the federal government, or that the governor of Texas is pushing back on federal inability to defend his border, that stance is predicated upon the 10th Amendment, which gives those state officials the actual right to do so.

The Founding Fathers knew what they were doing. They had lived through the results of an unchecked imbalance of power and they knew that devolving power outside of central government was key. A republic, coupled with federalism, mixed with the 10th Amendment, and clothed in constitutional authority ― that is the recipe for building a wall against tyranny and invasion.

Phil Williams is a former state senator from District 10 (which includes Etowah County), retired Army colonel and combat veteran, and a practicing attorney. He previously served with the leadership of the Alabama Policy Institute in Birmingham. He currently hosts the conservative news/talk show Rightside Radio on multiple channels throughout north Alabama. The opinions expressed are his own.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Phil Williams on the Founding Fathers and the Texas border crisis