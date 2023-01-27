Philadelphia-area man convicted of killing ex-wife in custody exchange at Wawa

A Pennsylvania man was convicted Thursday of gunning down his ex-wife during a custody exchange at a Wawa convenience store.

Brian Kennedy, 37, was convicted in what Delaware County prosecutor Matt DeNucci called a “textbook, slam dunk, law school example of first-degree murder,” Patch.com reported.

Kennedy stormed into the Wawa in Wayne, Pa., about 15 miles northwest of downtown Philadelphia, on March 28, 2019. His wife, 37-year-old Stephanie Miller, had agreed to meet him at the shop because it was a public place.

But instead of bringing their 6-year-old son, Kennedy brought an AR-15-style rifle and shot Miller at point-blank range in the head and stomach in front of dozens of witnesses.

Kennedy fled the scene but was arrested in his car with the murder weapon hours later.

“I want everyone to know what a coward he is,” Radnor Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan said at the time.

Witness testimony against Kennedy was so extensive that his attorneys didn’t even argue the facts of the shooting at trial, according to Patch.

Instead, they said he should be convicted on a lesser count because the crime occurred in the heat of passion.

Jurors returned with the first-degree murder conviction in about half an hour.

Three years before the killing, Kennedy had threatened to kill Miller at a different custody exchange at the Wawa. Their son was only 3 years old at the time.