Philadelphia-area murder brought investigators to Endicott: What to know

Three people wanted in connection with a January homicide in a Philadelphia suburb have been captured in Endicott.

The U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia office confirmed in a post on X (Twitter) that around 8 p.m. Wednesday, marshals and Broome County law enforcement representatives arrested Damon Brantley, 18, Daquan Allen, 29, both of Norristown, Pennsylvania, and Jerry Butler, 28, of Philadelphia, in the 1100 block of Monroe St. in Endicott.

The suspects all face charges of first- and second-degree murder and robbery in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting death of William Carter on West Wood Street in Norristown, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.

Norristown police officers found Carter dead on the sidewalk after responding to a report of shots fired.

Video surveillance captured the three men as they ran from a gray Toyota RAV-4 and robbed Carter. After the defendants robbed the victim, Brantley fired three times in quick succession, shooting Carter once in the head, killing him, Steele said.

Robert Clark, supervising deputy marshal with the U.S. Marshals Office Eastern Pennsylvania headquarters in Philadelphia, said he can't speak to specifics of the investigation, but said information indicated the suspects were in New York.

"It went down pretty quick," Clark said. "We believed we had all three in a house at the same time. It worked out really well."

Clark said marshals from the Philadelphia office traveled to Broome County to meet up with other marshals stationed locally and local law enforcement agencies to carry out the arrests.

Brantley, Allen and Butler were taken into custody without incident and no weapons were found, he said.

The three people were taken to the Broome County jail to await extradition to Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Philadelphia-area murder brings investigators to Endicott