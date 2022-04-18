New Philadelphia attorney resigns from practice of law after being found guilty of theft

The Ohio Supreme Court accepted the resignation of Edd K. Wright of New Philadelphia from the practice of law while disciplinary action was pending against him. The court released its decision on Monday.

More: Attorney Edd K. Wright found guilty of stealing from three estates

Wright, 83, is scheduled to be sentenced May 3 in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court for stealing from the estates of three clients.

He pleaded no contest in March to two counts of aggravated theft and one count of theft. Judge Michael Ernest found him guilty.

Wright and defense attorney David Hipp have said all the money has been repaid.

One aggravated theft charge said Wright took $228,437 in proceeds from the estate of a man between March 1, 2018 and April 30, 2021.

The second aggravated theft charge said he took $164,000 in proceeds from another man's estate between June 1, 2012 and July 31, 2021.

The theft charge said the defendant took $1,829 from the proceeds of a woman's estate between April 1, 2019 and April 30, 2019.

The maximum penalty for aggravated theft is three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The maximum penalty for theft is a year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Carroll County Prosecutor Steven Barnett is serving as special prosecutor on the case.

Wright formerly had a law office at 134 Fourth St. NW, New Philadelphia.

