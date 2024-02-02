Philadelphia boxer Samuel Teah's shot to death in Wilmington in self defense, police rule

The shooting that left boxer Samuel Teah dead in Wilmington the day after Thanksgiving was an act of self defense, city police have ruled.

An investigation by Wilmington Police, in collaboration with the Delaware Department of Justice, determined the 36-year-old boxer's Nov. 24 killing was self defense adding the "incident was domestic in nature." Neither agency, however, explained the reason for reaching this decision.

"Given the domestic nature of this incident, and the fact that no charges have been filed, we are not able to release further details out of respect for the privacy of all parties involved," said David Karas, a police spokesperson.

Teah, who was known in the boxing world as Tsunami Sam, competed in matches across the country, inspiring many along the way with his story of perseverance — especially after learning how he fled from a war-torn Liberia in 1992 and settled in Philadelphia where relatives later died in a house fire there.

More: Local pro boxer Tsunami Sam named as man fatally shot in Wilmington day after Thanksgiving

Teah, who lived in the Philadelphia-area, was shot in Wilmington's Hedgeville neighborhood about 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 24. Police said the incident occurred in the 1100 block of Read St.

Teah was taken to a hospital, where he died.

His family told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Teah was in Wilmington visiting the mother of his child when he was killed.

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Philly boxer Samuel Teah shot dead in Wilmington ruled self defense